Budget 2020 is the one that will budget revive the economy: Kumar Mangalam Birla

By Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla group

Union Budget 2020: Beyond big-bang announcements and clever moves lies a simple test for every budget. The credibility test. Budget 2020 unambiguously passes that test. The nominal growth projection of 10% is an honest and realistic assessment of the likely economic scenario in FY21. While critics could argue that the government lost an opportunity to pump-prime the economy, the reality is that the finance minister was presented with a very tricky set of trade-offs in a challenging global environment. A moderate deviation on the fiscal deficit, given the economic slump, was along expected lines. 3.5% fiscal deficit target for FY21 appears to be a credible number, and is still in sync with the long-term fiscal consolidation roadmap. The Rs 40,000 crore consumption boost by way of cut in personal tax rates, and the Rs 25,000 crore impetus to corporate India by removing DDT should stimulate growth impulses, though, perhaps, to a lesser magnitude than the industry would have liked.

There is most definitely a marked shift in the government’s strategy on strategic stake sale. An extremely ambitious divestment target for FY21, buoyed by a likely LIC IPO and some big ticket privatisation, signals that the government is now looking at strategic asset sales as a lever to unlock economic value.

There are also some credible steps to boost the competitiveness of Indian industry in an increasingly protectionist world. The review of rules of origins requirements under the FTAs, strengthening of the provisions related to safeguard duty, and the provisions against dumping are some measures that should provide a level playing field for Indian companies.

The budget also signals renewed efforts to revitalise the agriculture sector with a 16-point agenda that focuses on liberalising the farm markets, and correcting distortions.

On the infrastructure front, the finance minister has made enabling provisions to operationalise the ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline. An estimated investment of over Rs 100 lakh crore in 6,500 projects will be the cornerstone of India’s journey towards a $5-trillion economy. The budget has also taken steps to expand the flow of foreign investment to India—by increasing the limit for foreign portfolio investment in corporate bonds, and by providing tax exemptions for investment by sovereign wealth funds in infrastructure areas. The latter can potentially be a major source of removing the funding constraint for the much-needed infrastructure investments in India. While the budget has paved the way for expansion of partial credit guarantee for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), it could have done more to ease the flow of credit to productive sectors.

Interestingly, the budget indicates that the government is alive to a new set of environmental challenges confronting us. From addressing the water stress in one hundred districts to incentivising states for improving the

air quality of cities, the government seems to have walked the talk on sustainable development.

There are also early signs of willingness to embrace the new economy. A national mission for quantum technology, with an outlay of Rs 8,000 crore over five years, is a modest first step, and signals a desire to invest in the future and to compete with superpowers on the frontiers that matter.

Budget 2020 has something in it for everyone, and should set the stage for the economy to return to its potential growth trajectory.