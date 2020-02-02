Budget 2020 is adroitly-concocted, writes Yes Bank’s Shubhada Rao

Budget 2020-21: For FY21, the goal of consolidation was reactivated with fiscal deficit getting budgeted for an improvement towards 3.5% of GDP.

By Shubhada Rao

Union Budget 2020 India: Against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, this Budget walks a tight rope. It maintains the countercyclical fiscal policy impulse for FY20, while refraining from big bang policy announcements for FY21. The finance minister chose to invoke the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) escape clause and presented a revised fiscal deficit target of 3.8% of GDP for FY20. It is, therefore, important to maintain the public expenditure thrust, as pruning of spending could have potentially pushed the FY20 GDP growth from an estimated 5% to somewhere close to 4.5%.

For FY21, the goal of consolidation was reactivated with fiscal deficit getting budgeted for an improvement towards 3.5% of GDP. The government also revised its medium-term fiscal policy trajectory and expects fiscal deficit to reach a level of 3.1% in FY23.

For agricultural sector, the government launched a 16-point action plan that covers policies for water-stressed districts, a plan for increasing the coverage of standalone solar pump installation on farmlands, promoting the use of organic fertilisers, setting up efficient warehouses at the block level, increasing facilities for cold storage, etc.

The Budget is likely to find favour with foreign investors, and has opened up certain categories of debt ETFs for non-resident investors, which were earlier available only for domestic investors. In addition, it has increased the limit for FPI investment limit in corporate bonds from 9% to 15%.

From the expenditure perspective, the Union Budget pruned the subsidy expenditure marginally vis-a-vis FY20 RE. After making an optimistic assumption for growth in revenue expenditure over the next fiscal, it managed to increase the fiscal space for capital expenditure by only 0.1% of GDP, taking the capex-GDP ratio to a four-year high of 1.8%.

The assumption of 10% nominal GDP growth in FY21 along with a 12% budgeted growth in gross tax revenues is likely to find wider acceptance amongst key stakeholders.

However, to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.5% in FY21, it is crucial for the government to deliver on two big ticket items: (1) Record high disinvestment target of Rs 2,100 billion, which rests on dilution of stake in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and IDBI Bank, besides others; (2) Realisation of telecom-related revenue of Rs 1,330 billion (this looks premised on the inflow of some AGR dues along with the possibility of 5G spectrum sale).

Overall, the FY21 Budget demonstrates a reasonable arithmetic of fiscal condition with a focus on supporting consumption demand and investment climate. Having said that, it under-delivers on the expected measures to support the beleaguered sectors of real estate and non-banking financial companies/housing finance companies. However, with the authorities displaying nimbleness in addressing some of the issues related to these sectors on a high-frequency basis, the recent experience of policymaking beyond Budget provides a beacon of hope.

The writer is Senior Group President II & Chief Economist, Yes Bank.