Budget 2020: Insurance sector expects reforms from FM Sitharaman in Budget; issue of management control holds key

Budget 2020 India: The Insurance industry expects the government to increase the limit of foreign direct investment up to 74 per cent in the upcoming budget, The Indian Express newspaper reported on Monday. The FDI in the insurance sector is currently allowed up to 49 per cent and the insurance players expect the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take cognisance of the complications faced by insurance companies and announce this reform to boost capital inflow amid the credit crisis.

The Finance Minister had said in 2019 that the government would hold discussions with stakeholders to relax FDI rules in the aviation, media, animation and insurance sectors and ease rules for single-brand retailers. The sector is keen to see FDI limit go up to 100 per cent as the companies are struggling to keep up the pace with the rising cost of operations and declining profits amid an economic slowdown. As things stand now, FDI in the insurance sector is limited to 49 per cent and to bring about a change in the limit of FDI, the government will have to amend the insurance act.

