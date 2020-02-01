Budget 2020: Infusion of more funds to rationalization of taxes — Here’s what real estate expects from budget

One-time restructuring on loans along with incentives for REITs and InVits can give a boost to the commercial segment.

Union Budget 2020 India: Considering the slew of measures and policy reforms announced by the government in 2019, the real estate sector has lots of expectations from the Budget 2020. Industry experts believe that there is a need to infuse more funds into the sector as most of the projects are stuck, inventories are unsold and construction is lying incomplete because of lack of funds.

Budget 2020 expectations: Heading towards the next decade of growth

“The government also needs to push more investment for infrastructure, and relax income tax slabs. Unproductive assets in the form of under-construction, stuck or delayed projects are estimated at 560,000 homes worth Rs 4.5 trillion as per recent reports. Along with fund infusion being the need of the hour, the government also needs to ensure that there is adequate distribution of funds in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. While fund support has been announced by the government, the smaller cities and smaller developers more often than not are deprived from the same, due to lack of proper implementation,” says Sunny Katyal, Director, Investors Clinic.

Industry experts feel that affordable housing needs to be taken into serious consideration keeping up with the goals of ‘Housing for All by 2022’. The limit of Rs 45 lakh to avail reduced GST rates of 1% of affordable housing should be increased to Rs 65-75 lakh within the prescribed 60 square metres of carpet area. Interest rate on home loans should also be reduced to 7%, which will lead to increasing demand from today’s millennials who are one of the prime consumers in this segment. There should also be more deduction on home loan interest as lower interest rates will push consumers sitting on the fence and boost sales in the overall sector.

One-time restructuring on loans along with incentives for REITs and InVits can give a boost to the commercial segment. Announcing infrastructure status for the real estate sector is long due; this along with easing the credit flow from banks will further help in raising low-cost funds and attract investments.

“Alternate Investment Fund of Rs 25,000 crore has given a ray of hope to revive stressed assets. However, there is need to set up a framework and execution plan around utilizing AIF. Bold fiscal measures are needed in terms of easing/restructuring the current norms for banks/NBFCs . Initiative of allotting Rs 102 lakh crore as part of National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) infrastructure sector has been a promising initiative to achieve the GDP target of $5 trillion by 2024-25. Effective implementation of National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) will also be key to enhance real estate contribution to national GDP growth,” says Sankey Prasad, Managing Director & Chairman at Colliers International India.

Developers also expect allocation of more funds to overcome the liquidity pressure as well as greater reforms to boost FDI in real estate. Vineet Sehgal, CMO at Quikr, says, “At Commonfloor, we surveyed builder expectations on the upcoming Union Budget 2020. As per the findings, the real estate industry expects even greater funds than the 25K cr allocated to overcome the liquidity pressure, reduction in GST for under-construction projects, creation of single-window clearances and greater reforms to boost FDI in the sector. Further, the survey revealed that measures such as an increase in home loan tax exemption, re-definition of affordable housing, and income tax removal on notional

rent would boost consumer demand.” Hike in the tax exemption limit of individuals and bringing down the costs of units are also on the top of the wish list of developers. “To achieve Housing for All by 2022 and develop affordable housing, the target must be to bring down the costs of units. In this prospect, I would like to reinstate ITC (Input Tax Credit) in real estate with different slabs because ITC has helped to control project costs and push supply of pocket-friendly units in the past. Hike in the tax limit of individuals will also encourage property investment,” says Suresh Garg, CMD, Nirala World & Ex-Secretary, CREDAI Western UP.