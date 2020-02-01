Budget 2020: India’s hospitality industry keen on reduced GST rates on food and beverages

Budget 2020-21: The current tax regime is a bit cumbersome for the restaurant industry and needs to be taken care of as our industry creates maximum employment.

By Arjun Raj Kher

Union Budget 2020 India: The much-awaited union budget of India will be presented soon by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharam at the Parliament. The hospitality industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in India and it has the potential to expand if we have a higher budgetary allocation.

Budget 2020: Reduced GST to boost biz

Industry stalwarts are looking at a reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) which will boost the business and will also strengthen the current fiscal system. The restaurant industry has regained growth over the last couple of years and is now hopeful from our Government to fast track several important reforms and make the most in this sector.

Budget 2020: Reduce GST rates of food and beverages in restaurants

Most importantly, the government should focus on reducing the GST rates of food and beverages in restaurants as that will help us to remain competitive in the market.

The current tax regime is a bit cumbersome for the restaurant industry and needs to be taken care of as our industry creates maximum employment.

Also, GST rates are different in every state and alcohol is also taxed differently. The overall licencing and taxation policy should be taken care off and have some amount of relaxation as it is one of the most crucial parts in the restaurant industry.

If they increase the budget in the food processing sector then it will definitely have an indirect positive impact on the restaurant industry as well. The government’s moto on boosting the rural economy will most definitely have an effect on the private sector and certainly on the food and beverage industry.

Budget 2020: Boost organic farming

A look at some of the recent food trends show a clear shift towards organic and healthier food items. Organic farming and fresh production of food will be given more focus. This will definitely help the government which should come as a pleasant surprise for the restaurant industry as it will further encourage healthy food.

If the above-mentioned things are implemented in this budget, this will give a big boost in improving the consumption story and should deliver positive results in the long run. If the government supports the food and beverage industry by reducing taxes, it will bring in more transparency in the system. The restaurant and hospitality space is hoping for some positive changes in the budget for the new fiscal year and hopes for a supportive budget.

The columnist is Brand head of Hitchki and Bayroute. Views expressed are the author’s own.