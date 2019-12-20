Budget 2020: India Inc wants a booster from FM Sitharaman to revive its animal spirits

India Budget 2020: Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman holds 6th pre-Budget consultation with prominent industrialists (Twitter/Ministry of Finance)

Budget 2020-21: Captains of corporate India, including Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, GMR Group chief BVN Rao, Ashok Leyland’s Vipin Sondhi and heads of various industry chambers, met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday and sought measures to boost ease of doing business and create “more freedom for industry to perform” and awaken its animal spirits.

In a pre-Budget meeting, the leading industrialists flagged issues, including the need to reduce delays in the resolution of stressed assets by improving the efficiency of the adjudicating authority, and fast-track the FDI approval process. In a separate meeting with the finance minister, trade unions asked the government to offer a minimum wage of Rs. 21,000, minimum pension of Rs. 6,000 under Employees’ Pension Scheme and tax exemption on annual income of up to Rs. 10 lakh.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mittal said: “I have come here today to discuss only one thing — make doing business easy in the country. That was my thrust.” Some suggestions around mergers and acquisitions (M&As), demerger, NCLT processes and certain sections of income tax which were coming in the way of M&A or slowing them down were also made, he added. “The idea is to create more freedom for industry to perform. I think the finance minister received them very well with her associates and secretaries.”

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka said the discussions “centred around what can be done to stimulate growth”. Commenting on the current economic slowdown and its impact on capacity utilisation across many industries, he said, “We all recognised that it is going to take a couple of quarters, three quarters, four quarters, before this capacity gets utilised. We understand that, and that is the reality of the situation.” Economic growth collapsed to an over six-year low of 4.5% in the September quarter, as investments petered out.

CII president Vikram Kirloskar pushed for better enforcement of contracts and faster resolution of commercial disputes, the number of which rose from 17,000 in 2015 to almost 40,000 in 2017. The capacity and efficiency of alternative dispute resolution mechanism need to be improved, he added.

Ficci president Sandip Somany sought a reduction in income tax for those who earn less than Rs. 20 lakh in a year to leave more disposable income in the hands of people to improve consumption. He said, “We have also asked the FM to take measures about reducing EMIs, which can happen only if the banks reduce the interest rates on loans,” he said.

Assocham president Balkrishna Goenka said states, just like the Centre, have to play an important role in ensuring greater ease of doing business. Certain last-mile issues are there, which need to be resolved, he added.

According to a finance ministry statement, the corporate leaders discussed ways to tackle rural distress and reverse the collapse in private consumption. They also suggested that structural changes in laws are required for “effective and stable business environment”. Among other things, the corporate leaders highlighted the need for “time-bound decisions for augmenting ease of doing business both at the central and state levels; new investment of capital for building infrastructure; capex for infrastructure to boost the economy; preventing predatory pricing and dumping in India; facilitating R&D in India to boost Make in India; harnessing public-private-partnership by leveraging social funding through a new programme; ensuring liquidity for NBFCs with focus on rural economy and ways to increase consumption in economy,” as per the statement.

Industry leaders who also took part in the meeting were Wipro Global chief financial officer Jatin Dalal, K Raheja Corp group president Ravi Raheja and Patanjali Ayurved chairman Acharya Balkrishan, among others.