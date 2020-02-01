Budget 2020 Income Tax expectations: FM Sitharaman can bring cheer for salaried class; here’s how

Budget 2020 India: Deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 is INR 1.5 lakh per annum for various tax-saving investments/expenditure such as employee provident fund, public provident fund, principal repayment of housing loan

Budget 2020 Income Tax expectations India: The bold move of reduction in corporate tax rates announced last year by the Finance Minister (FM) to attract foreign direct investments generally welcomed by the industry on one hand but on the other hand it has raised huge expectation amidst individuals and salaried class of major tax rate cuts in personal taxes in forthcoming budget. The economic slowdown and other indicators hardly provide a legroom for the FM to pull off another bold move and this time for the salaried class who have been diligently paying their taxes. Such bold moves are the need of the hour rather than just carrying out a balancing act. New investments and more money in the pocket of individuals due to tax savings will create more demand and spur economic activities resulting in providing that much needed thrust to break out of the slowdown.

Therefore, the top three core expectations on personal taxes from the budget 2020 shall be as follows.

Rationalise the personal tax rate slabs

There is an urgent need and strong expectation to enhance the basic exemption limit from INR 2.5 lakh to INR 5 lakh, besides rationalizing the existing tax slabs at different income level. Currently, there is steep rise of tax rate from 5 per cent to 20 per cent if the taxable income exceeds INR 5 lakhs. The tax slab could be revised to 10 percent for taxable income between INR 5-10 lakh, 20 per cent for income between INR 10-20 lakh and 30 per cent for income above INR 20 lakh. This will increase the disposable surplus in the hands of middle-class. The overall long-term benefits may outweigh the short-term revenue loss. One may argue that taxable income upto INR 5 lakh is exempt from tax. Also, if someone has income of INR 9.5 lakh and invests in securities qualifying under section 80C (PF, NSC, PPF, etc.) and others like NPS, or interest on housing loans etc. worth INR 4.5 lakh can get whole of INR 9.5 lakh as tax free. However, practically those earning about INR 9 lakhs are unable to invest 50 per cent of their earning.

Increase deduction limit under section 80C

Deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 is INR 1.5 lakh per annum for various tax-saving investments/expenditure such as employee provident fund, public provident fund, principal repayment of housing loan, children’s tuition fee, investment in LIC, ELSS etc. This limit has not been enhanced for the last 5 years and is also exhausted quickly by tax payers on account of PF or tuition fee etc. This limit may be enhanced to INR 2.5 lakh to encourage individuals to meet their long-term savings goals and at the same time, save some tax.

Nation Pension scheme (NPS) to be more tax attractive

Last year, the FM increased the cap on exemption in respect of employer’s contribution to the NPS for central government employees from 10% to 14%. This enhanced limit may also be extended for all employees to encourage further investments in the NPS. While the government is struggling to pay interest on PF, and also their stated objective is to make NPS more attractive, the deduction offered for employee contribution under Sec 80CCD(1B) may also be raised from INR 0.5 lakh to INR 1 lakh. This will encourage the working class of tax payers to save more money for retirement and embrace NPS over PF. While it is challenging for the government to meet the demands of different taxpayers’ community every year, especially with a tight fiscal situation, slowdown and lesser than expected tax collections, however, time has come to bite the bullet and fulfill the long awaited demands of individual tax payers along-with digitally robust regulatory and procedural framework to improve the compliance rate and this should see more disposable income in the hands of the individuals.

(Writers are Ravi Jain – Partner Personal Taxation, PwC India, Vikas Narang, Director and Sona Sonthalia, Assistant Manager. Views expressed are personal)