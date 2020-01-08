Budget 2020: Income Tax cut won’t help, levy this tax; Abhijeet Banerjee, Esther Duflo’s growth mantra

Budget 2020 India: Estate tax or inheritance tax is politically unfeasible and the government should further focus on collecting wealth tax and increasing taxes on the super-rich. (Bloomberg image)

Union Budget 2020 India: Nobel Laureate Economist Abhijit Banerjee has said that exempting some people from income tax is a silly thing to do and it would not spur demand in the economy. He has advised spending on the country’s infrastructure to create more employment opportunities. In an interview with CNBC TV18, Abhijit Banerjee and Nobel Laureate Economist Esther Duflo shared their views on the economic revival of the Indian economy. Esther Duflo has suggested that the estate tax or inheritance tax is politically unfeasible and the government should further focus on collecting wealth tax and increasing taxes on the super-rich.

Esther Duflo highlighted that the income of the poor has risen but the income of the rich has risen even more, which has squeezed the middle-class. Talking about the possibility of cutting Income Tax, she underlined that a cut in income tax will only help people who are slightly better off and not for a large segment of the people. Bringing down the Income Tax rates was also termed as a regressive move as it helped people who needed less.

The economists said that India is ready to push money in the hands of the poor in an efficient way and thus the government should increase its spending in the flagship schemes, which will boost jobs and consumption while picking up the economy. India’s economy is suffering from a major slowdown which the government expects to continue further in the coming quarters. The advance estimates released by the government yesterday has shown a major fall in the growth rate of manufacturing and construction, which may again hit the GDP growth rates of the coming quarters.