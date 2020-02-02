Budget 2020: How oil and gas sector stack up

Budget 2020 India: Adequate subsidy provided for the Phulpur-Dhamra gas pipeline will be a positive for GAIL.

Budget 2020-21: As per ICRA’s estimates, there may be a shortfall of around Rs 229 billion in fuel subsidy for FY2020 against the subsidy provided of Rs 337 billion for FY2020 (RE). This is largely on account of opening arrears of Rs 330 billion, which the government had not paid the OMCs in FY2019 because of under provisioning of the subsidy. As per ICRA’s estimates, the subsidy requirement for FY2021 will be Rs 275 billion, assuming Indian basket crude price of $65/bbl. While the subsidy provided for FY2021 is adequate, the backlog will remain, necessitating high working capital borrowings for the PSU OMCs. Hence, the under-provision of subsidy will be a marginal credit negative for the PSU OMCs.

The continued emphasis on free LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana will be a positive for the PSU OMCs. However, it may also lead to a rise in LPG subsidies at the current or higher crude oil prices. Additionally, the announcement to expand the National Gas Grid to 27,000 km from 16,200 km and further reforms plans to facilitate transparent price discovery and ease of transactions are positives for gas utilities. As the GoI aims to increase the share of natural gas in the overall energy mix, there could be subsequent announcements during the year regarding setting up of a gas trading hub and change in the tariff model for gas transmission companies.

Adequate subsidy provided for the Phulpur-Dhamra gas pipeline will be a positive for GAIL. The pipeline, being laid with a capital grant of ~`51.7 bn is expected to connect the Natural Gas Grid with the eastern part of the country, which could lead to revival of three fertiliser units and City Gas Distribution networks in many areas.