Budget 2020 Highlights India: Check Key Highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech

Budget 2020 Highlights India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament today.
Budget 2020 Highlights India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament today. Nitharaman’s Budget speech had several important announcements. Here are the highlights:
Check Budget 2020 LIVE updates
(To be updated)
Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.