Budget 2020: High-end infrastructure facilities required infertility and healthcare domain

India Budget 2020: Not many doctors will want to invest in starting a centre because the cost of investment is very high and the price range of treatments has a large variation.

By Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar

Budget 2020: With Union Budget 2020 around the corner, it is important to address and take measures to tackle the problem of infertility, which is a rising concern in India. Given that it has cost-related constraints and complete lack of awareness, it is important for policymakers to take note. Few are aware that while India has a lot of general obstetricians and gynaecologists, infertility training is a niche area, in fact, it is a super speciality subject.

Infertility treatment and economic costing

Various researches and studies conducted have predicted that India encompasses over 27.5 million infertile couples and the number is only increasing. A large portion of the population sadly does not have access to infertility treatments either because of unavailability of good quality centres in Tier 2 cities or in remote areas and lack of training of physicians specifically for infertility services.

Budget 2020: Cost of Treatment for Infertility

Not many doctors will want to invest in starting a centre because the cost of investment is very high and the price range of treatments has a large variation. Therefore though certain centres can afford to give economical treatments to the general population, the costing of the same in certain other centres could be a little dear for the patient. Infertility treatments today are well within the reach of the middle-class but people from the lower-socioeconomic strata can still find the treatments to be costly.

Only about 10 per cent of these couples will access treatments and approach a doctor for infertility problems and of these only 1 percent actually end up taking the IVF treatment.

Budget 2020: Can insurance cos step in?

Therefore insurance companies are made to consider that infertility for insurance purposes will make the treatment more accessible to a wider range of people. This is especially because the world health organization has already included infertility in the list of diseases and therefore fertility is no longer a luxury and infertility is a disease or a disadvantage and hence insurance companies should be covering it.

Furthermore the government needs to allot budgets and undertake adequate measures to create broader boulevards to spread more awareness on male and female infertility and should also implement provisions for state funding and public-private partnerships to allow infertility treatment options even for the deprived sections of the society.

While in the recent months, the Government has confirmed its assurance to recover the delivery models of the healthcare sector and has taken steps to move towards its vision of ‘worldwide healthcare for all’, there still is a lot more that remains to be done that needs to be highlighted in the upcoming Budget.

Condensing the amount of taxes levied on medical equipment and novel technologies has been another region of consideration. On a concluding note, bestowing the fertility domain with high-end infrastructure facilities and more specialist talents will nothing but lead to enhanced services.

The author is Medical Director, IVF Specialist & Senior Gynecologist at Cocoon Fertility. Views expressed are the author’s own.