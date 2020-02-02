Budget 2020 hedges its fiscal bets, explains this top analyst

Budget 2020 India: One of the challenges with the broader economy has been the increased risk perception in the financial system—banks, NBFCs, and the real estate sector.

By Aditya Narain

Union Budget 2020: The current year has been a tough one: growth has been low, revenue momentum slow, and the 3.8% fiscal deficit miss reflects as much. This budget, though, is fairly explicit in spelling out the government’s economic approach—fiscal consolidation over-expansion (3.5% target), particularly when tax growth has been weak, and economic momentum slow. This approach contrasts the rising market chorus of a fiscal expansion to stimulate growth.

The budget has also sought to provide a structure to its fiscal approach, making a deviation from its FRBM path, but keeping it within the defined 0.5% of target. There is a path laid out to guide its approach. In fact, the government’s previous term was similar—a consolidation of the fiscal in its earlier years (albeit starting from a much weaker position), and then an expansion and stimulus closer to the end of the term. Could it be following the same path?

This budget is a continuation of the government’s efforts to seek growth and investment from the private sector—it aggressively cut corporate taxes in September. It has now done away with the Dividend Distribution Tax, leaving more cash with businesses—this should clean up capital efficiency for businesses. There will be easier capital movement between subsidiaries and investments, freeing up capital that often gets stuck because of tax inefficiencies. That it also makes InvIT’s and REIT’s more efficient should also be a source of attractive long-term asset-holding capital—global and domestic. The budget should only accelerate this.

The budget also targets the status quo on personal taxation and lays out the first steps to a more simplistic route. While there was an expectation—and some need—for a consumption stimulus through lower taxes, the budget’s is a more radical approach. A flatter, and lower, tax structure, with no exemptions, is where the government wants to go, and it starts with this budget. While the old tax rates and exemptions are being maintained to provide a transition, this could, in the interim, be less simple than the government envisages.

It would also mean a few savings instruments—insurance, and other tax-efficient ones—would need to be reworked, an could be disrupted, particularly at the lower end of the income spectrum. While the impact of material tax changes is always difficult to predict, this one, in particular, will need to be followed closely for its implications on consumption, savings, and the specific products that are beneficiaries.

One of the challenges with the broader economy has been the increased risk perception in the financial system—banks, NBFCs, and the real estate sector. The government has been focusing its attention in this space: RBI itself is maintaining a high level of liquidity in the markets, there have been credit enhancements for NBFC asset securitisation, and the real estate sector has got an AIF structure that has become operational quite quickly. These measures are needed, and the finance minister’s speech explicitly reinforces the safety of the system. The budget also addresses this explicitly by increasing deposit insurance from Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000, reflecting a more appropriate value level. In addition, the budget speech offered more support to credit enhancement. We believe this is much needed—by saver, intermediaries, and borrowers—if risk appetite is to come back quickly. These are welcome measures.

While the budget does seek to address a broad swathe of issues, there is the question of whether it could have been more expansionary in its fiscal approach, and more aggressive with providing back-stops and incentives for the real estate and financial sectors. This is a traditional debate, all the more nuanced since these sectors have now steadied out—there is a greater sense of normalcy, and no more panic. That said, is there enough confidence for more risk-taking by the broader economy, particularly those in these sectors? We would argue that the budget could have gone a little bit further in its fiscal approach—vital to stimulate growth—and spent a little more. This is because the private sector is fairly risk averse at this point, likely to be more conservative, rather than aggressive, in approaching risky ventures, or expanding their own businesses.

While the government has already made efforts to provide comfort to the real estate and NBFC sectors, a more aggressive approach could have more successful in creating an appetite for risk among these players. Importantly, these measures usually have only limited fiscal outlays, and, if structured appropriately, can have a multiplier effect. These do not have to be a part of the budget; there is always the possibility of implementing them if and when a need is perceived.

This is a fiscally measured budget that seeks to balance many interests and needs in what is, essentially, a challenging time. We also believe it provides a glide path for what will be the government’s economic approach throughout its political term rather than for just the current year; judgement will, therefore, lie over the longer, rather than immediate, term.

The author is Head Of Research, Edelweiss Financial Services