Budget 2020: Govt revokes antidumping duty on chemical used in textile industry

By: |
New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2020 7:14:52 PM

Union Budget 2020 India: According to a memorandum of the Budget, antidumping duty on import of Purified Terephthalic Acid originating in or exported from South Korea, Thailand, China, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan has been revoked.

budget 2020, budget 2020 date, budget 2020 date india, budget 2020 expectations, budget 2020 highlights, budget 2020 income tax, budget 2020 live, union budget 2020, union budget, union budget 2020 date, union budget india, union budget 2020-21,Budget 2020 India: In July last year, the finance ministry had imposed antidumping duty of up to USD 78.28 per tonne on the chemical from South Korea and Thailand.

Budget 2020-21: The government on Saturday revoked the antidumping duty on import of a chemical used in textile industry from seven countries, including South Korea and Thailand. According to a memorandum of the Budget, antidumping duty on import of Purified Terephthalic Acid originating in or exported from South Korea, Thailand, China, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan has been revoked.

In July last year, the finance ministry had imposed antidumping duty of up to USD 78.28 per tonne on the chemical from South Korea and Thailand. In July 2016, the ministry slapped the duty of up to USD 168.76 per tonne on the chemical from China, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan. Hailing the move, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said abolishing the duty will give the much needed boost to the entire textile and apparel value chain.

Related News

He also said the new NIRVIK scheme for higher export credit disbursements with greater coverage was announced at a time when there are increased uncertainties in the global market. “The council is keenly looking forward to an effective substitution of MEIS (merchandise exports from India scheme) that has been withdrawn for the sector,” Sakthivel said.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

Further, the Budget memorandum said changes are being made in the rules to strengthen the anti-circumvention measures by making them more comprehensive and wider in scope to take care of al types of circumventions of antidumping duty in line with best global practices. “A provision is being incorporated in the countervailing duty rules to enable investigation into case of circumvention of countervailing duty for enabling imposition of such duty,” it said.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. Budget 2020 Govt revokes antidumping duty on chemical used in textile industry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020: Govt allocates Rs 12,300 crore for Swachh Bharat; aims for open defecation free country
2Budget 2020: No more auditing of MSMEs if revenue is below this; loan restructuring may extend by 1 year
3When should a woman marry? Modi govt’s task force to recommend right age