Budget 2020: Long-awaited decision on deposit insurance; govt raises cap to Rs 5 lakh

Budget 2020-21: Deposit insurance is the maximum amount that a depositor gets after his bank has been liquidated.

Budget 2020 India: To boost depositor’s trust and making the Indian banking system more robust, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced to increase the deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The decision has come after a long wait for many bank unions and employees. Depositors in failed and liquidated banks can now get up to Rs 5 lakh as insurance cover, which was only Rs 1 lakh earlier. Deposit insurance is the maximum amount that a depositor gets after his bank has been liquidated, regardless of the amount in their accounts, according to the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBI. Sitharaman also said that depositor’s money is absolutely safe.

FM Sitharaman underlined for an economy to progress, the financial sector should be clean, reliable, and robust. In our efforts to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy, financial architecture should keep revolving, she added. Highlighting the government’s efforts to improve the financial sector, the FM said that 10 banks have been consolidated into 4 and reforms will be carried out in these banks.

“Measures to strengthen banks and to increase confidence in the system and to develop debt markets will go a long way in channeling savings and capital into investments in various sectors in need of funds,” Sunil Gidwani Partner Nangia Andersen LLP.

The government also suggested the banks approach the capital market to raise liquidity. Assuring that a robust mechanism is in place across the scheduled commercial banks, it was also mentioned that the government has already infused Rs 3.5 lakh crore into the sector. IN another major announcement, the Narendra Modi-led government also announced that the eligibility of NBFC for the SARFAESI act will be reduced to Rs 100 crore from Rs 500 crore AUM.