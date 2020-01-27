Budget 2020: Govt must focus on job creation, resolving farmer distress, women safety

Budget 2020 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second budget this week.

Union Budget 2020: With rising unemployment and concerns around women safety, people want the government to focus most on these two issues and resolve them in the upcoming budget. Job creation and women safety were also the top concern areas for people last budget as well, data from British market research company YouGov showed. “Although the number of people demanding these provisions have reduced over the year, concern for these issues still remains high, suggesting the government has not been completely successful in fulfilling people’s expectations,” YouGov said in a statement on Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second budget this week.

Budget Wishlist

Other than concerns over women safety and job creation, one in every four respondents also said that agriculture and rural development should be the prime focus of the Budget 2020, and one in every four respondents also that healthcare facilities should be enhanced. While people from South India feel strongly about the farmer distress, affordable housing is a priority for a higher number of West Indians as compared to the rest of the residents of India, the report said. “A higher number of people in their thirties want ‘tax incentives for salaried classes’ to be a focus area as compared to the rest of the age groups. Similarly, people aged over 40 are more likely than the rest to want affordable housing prioritised in the 2020 budget,” the report said.

India witnessed an increase in inflation recently due to which a high number of people want rate cut on income-tax. About two in every three people surveyed said that they support increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

The government will present the second budget of the Narendra Modi government’s second tenure on 1 February 2020. It is expected that the budget will focus on increasing consumption and driving growth as the economy has been reeling under a slowdown for close to a year.