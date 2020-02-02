Budget 2020: Govt adopting a balanced and pragmatic approach, says Kotak’s Nilesh Shah

Union Budget 2020 India: The Budget maths appear far more realistic this time around.

By Nilesh Shah

Budget 2020-21: The Union Budget 2020-21 was presented against the challenging backdrop of muted growth in the economy and low tax collections for FY20. So, the FM had a difficult task of balancing the imperative of growth revival with keeping the macroeconomic stability intact. In this regard, the Budget was a fine balancing act. It utilised the fiscal space allowed under FRBM Act of up to 0.5% of GDP, thus taking the fiscal deficit to 3.8% of GDP for FY20 while resuming fiscal consolidation for next year with fiscal deficit target being set at 3.5% of GDP for FY21.

The markets expectation on Budget was running high. There were hopes on LTCG removal and a significant stimulus to kick-start spending, which were belied by the Budget. So, a T20 audience is likely going to be disappointed in the near term, while longer-term test match audience will appreciate the broader circumstances and structural improvements outlined in the Budget.

The Budget maths appear far more realistic this time around. The Budget has projected a nominal GDP growth of 10%. The fiscal deficit for FY21 has been set at 3.5% of GDP (3.8% in FY20) taking the leeway of 0.5% of GDP under FRBM Act for impact due to structural reforms. This is not very surprising and is closer to reality. The net borrowing for FY20 is set at Rs 4.74 lakh crore, which effectively implies no extra borrowing for the year and is a relief for the bond markets. Net borrowing for FY20-21 is at Rs 5.4 lakh crore (gross borrowing of Rs 7.8 lakh crore), which is again along expected lines.

This Budget consisted of a well thought out structure. The three parts presented in the Budget focusing on aspirational India, economic development for all and building a caring society largely encompasses most of the key areas of what one would expect from the Budget. The Budget once again outlines the endeavour of the government to ease investments and to boost infrastructure growth with a focus on roads, ports, railways, etc. In this respect, capital expenditure growth has been set at 18% y-o-y (within a total expenditure growth of 12.7%). The Budget also seeks to provide a further boost to the MSME sector by increasing the timeline for restructuring of these loans.

The Budget focused more on opening up of capital markets and some changes in tax structure. With regards to capital markets, FPI limits were relaxed in the corporate bond segment from 9% of outstanding to 15% of the outstanding is a positive step. The removal of dividend distribution tax at the corporate level is the other major step with dividend now being taxable directly at the hands of the tax payer.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?



The Budget also seeks to boost consumption in the low- and middle-income levels with a shift to a simpler income tax regime. The Budget seeks to provide more income in the hands of the middle class with the changes in income tax slabs (after forgoing exemptions) for income up to Rs 15 lakh. As per the finance minister, this will result in Rs 40,000 crore of tax revenues being given up. Further, the step to increase the deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is one towards protecting the small saver.

The writer is MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co