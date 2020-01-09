Budget 2020: Got an idea? PM Modi wants you to help FM Sitharaman make the Union Budget this year

Budget 2020 suggestions: Along with PM Modi, the Finance Ministry led by FM Nirmala Sitharaman has also sought suggestions for Union Budget 2020 from common citizens.

Budget 2020 expectations: Now you can take part in the Union Budget 2020 making process! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted everyone to share their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming India Budget 2020, which will be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. PM Modi tweeted saying that the Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and asserted that the annual fiscal exercise lays out the path towards the development of India. You can suggest your ideas for Budget India 2020 on the central government’s MyGov web portal.

Along with PM Modi, the Finance Ministry led by FM Nirmala Sitharaman has also sought suggestions for Union Budget 2020 from common citizens. You can share your views and Budget 2020 expectations on Income Tax, finance, health, environment, farmers and agriculture, education, GST, water conservation, entrepreneurship, employment, infrastructure, and Indian Railways. The Modi government has taken the decision to hear inputs from commoners in order to make the India Budget-making process “participative and inclusive”. Citizens from all walks of life are welcome to be a part of this democratic exercise of Union Budget 2020-making process, said the Modi government.

You can share your valuable ideas, Budget 2020 expectations, suggestions on https://www.mygov.in/. You need to go to the aforementioned web portal and click on the “Activity: Discuss -Inviting Ideas and Suggestions for Union Budget 2020 – 2021” slide. A separate page will open. There are two ways to submit your suggestions – one, directly write your Budget expectations in the comments box. Secondly, you can also attach a PDF document. The last date for submissions your Budget 2020 ideas is January 20, 2020, 11.45 PM.

Union Finance Ministry wants you to use a number of hashtags for your Budget India 2020 21 suggestions as well as expectations. These hashtags are #Finance, #Agriculture, #Health, #Farmers, #IncomeTax, #Education, #WaterConservation, #GST, #Employment, #Entrepreneurship, #Infrastructure, #Environment and #Railways.

It is widely expected that FM Sitharaman may announce an Income Tax relief in the upcoming Budget 2020. Economic experts claimed that given the current scenario of the Indian economy, the central government has its task cut out on the Union Budget 2020.