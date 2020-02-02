Budget 2020 gives more money in the hands of middle class, says Edelweiss Group CEO Rashesh Shah

Budget 2020 India: While pushing consumption and investment is one part of the story, the other side is driving revenue growth to ensure no further fiscal slippage.

By Rashesh Shah

Union Budget 2020: The finance minister had a challenging task of ensuring growth revival while keeping the macro-economic stability and the India growth story intact. In the end, the Budget turned out to be much more than a fine balancing act, announcing effective steps to revive consumption demand, attract more private and foreign investment and reliably depend on the disinvestment vision for revenue generation.

In terms of increasing spending to spur growth, the move to utilise the fiscal space allowed under FRBM Act of up to 0.5% of GDP (taking the fiscal deficit to 3.8% of GDP) while resuming fiscal consolidation for next year is a stable alternative that the government has taken.

The most essential requirement was to ensure that there was a significant boost to consumption. By leaving more in the hands of the middle class through tax cuts, the FM has made it clear that a boost to consumption and spending, which will lead to the virtuous cycle of recovery first and growth later, is the key priority.

Further, a higher agricultural credit availability of Rs 15 lakh crore and several other incentives should help double the farmer income by 2022.

India Inc also may find it heartening to see the FM articulating a greater emphasis on the importance of wealth creators in the economy with the two fundamental principles of liberalised markets and a deeper trust.

The move to boost confidence of investors, both domestic and foreign, with the abolition of dividend distribution tax (DDT) and 100% exemptions for sovereign wealth funds in infrastructure and other notified sectors, will have a very positive impact on the markets and economy. In addition, by inviting NRIs to invest in certain G-Secs and increasing the FPI limit in corporate bonds to 15% from 9%, the Budget has further burnished the need for more investments.

The DDT abolition will not only put extra funds in the hands of companies which can drive the private investment cycle but will also substantially lift investor sentiment.

The Budget has proposed a new Debt ETF consisting of government securities. This will make it easier for retail investors besides institutional investors to invest in government securities and participate in a slice of the India growth story.

While pushing consumption and investment is one part of the story, the other side is driving revenue growth to ensure no further fiscal slippage. While part of the revenue boost will come from higher revenues as growth picks up again, the government has also laid out a clear path for divestment. The proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is a mega leap in several ways. Once listed, it could also be one of the largest listed companies in India in terms of market capitalisation and can be used as an effective lever to achieve fiscal targets. Such an IPO would considerably elevate India’s weightage in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, leading to higher and more qualitative FII inflows.

All in all, this has been a balanced budget which was the need of the hour with the current flux in the economy. It has been a tough balancing act till now and will continue to be for some time. However, as growth picks up we can again start looking at the $5-trillion target and continue the reformist agenda to achieve the same.

The author is Chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Group.