Budget 2020: Full list of things that got cheaper and costlier in Union Budget

Budget 2020: A large number of items will now become more expensive due to a hike in taxes. Having said that, certain items will also become cheaper.
Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her second Budget 2020 speech today presented major relief to individual taxpayers by slashing tax rates. However, a large number of items will now become more expensive due to a hike in taxes. Having said that, certain items including import of newsprint, and lightweight coated paper will also become cheaper. The FM in the budget speech promised: “We shall strive to bring ease of living to every citizen” and brought in these changes.
Cheaper and costlier things in Budget 2020
Things that will turn out to be Cheaper
Import of newsprint
Lightweight coated paper
Purified terephthalic acid (PTA)
Things that will turn out to be Expensive
Import of medical equipment
Footwear
Furniture
Walnuts
Glassware (for use in the table, kitchen, toilet, office, or decoration)
Combs, hair-slides, hairpins curling pins, curling grips
Vacuum flasks and other vacuum vessels
Food grinders (Mixers)
Shaver’s
Hairdryers
Water and immersion heaters
Ovens, cookers, cooking plates, grillers, and roasters
Coffee and tea makers
Coins (Precious metals)
Water coolers
Refrigerators
Lamps and lighting
Toys – Tricycles, scooters, pedal-cars, dolls, and other toys
Stationery items
Wall fans
Parts of commercial vehicles
Catalytic converters
Porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper made tableware or kitchenware
Precious Stones and Metals (Rubies, emeralds, sapphires – imported uncut)
Headphones and Earphones
Cigarettes
Tobacco products
Protein shake (Whey)
Skimmed milk
Butter Ghee
Edible oils
Raw sugar
Food preparations (for infant use)
Peanut Butter
Wine (for use as sacramental wine)
Agro-animal based products
Tuna bait
Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.