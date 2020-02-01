Budget 2020: Full list of things that got cheaper and costlier in Union Budget

Cheaper and costlier things in Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her second Budget 2020 speech today presented major relief to individual taxpayers by slashing tax rates. However, a large number of items will now become more expensive due to a hike in taxes. Having said that, certain items including import of newsprint, and lightweight coated paper will also become cheaper. The FM in the budget speech promised: “We shall strive to bring ease of living to every citizen” and brought in these changes.

Cheaper and costlier things in Budget 2020

Things that will turn out to be Cheaper

Import of newsprint

Lightweight coated paper

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA)

Things that will turn out to be Expensive

Import of medical equipment

Footwear

Furniture

Walnuts

Glassware (for use in the table, kitchen, toilet, office, or decoration)

Combs, hair-slides, hairpins curling pins, curling grips

Vacuum flasks and other vacuum vessels

Food grinders (Mixers)

Shaver’s

Hairdryers

Water and immersion heaters

Ovens, cookers, cooking plates, grillers, and roasters

Coffee and tea makers

Coins (Precious metals)

Water coolers

Refrigerators

Lamps and lighting

Toys – Tricycles, scooters, pedal-cars, dolls, and other toys

Stationery items

Wall fans

Parts of commercial vehicles

Catalytic converters

Porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper made tableware or kitchenware

Precious Stones and Metals (Rubies, emeralds, sapphires – imported uncut)

Headphones and Earphones

Cigarettes

Tobacco products

Protein shake (Whey)

Skimmed milk

Butter Ghee

Edible oils

Raw sugar

Food preparations (for infant use)

Peanut Butter

Wine (for use as sacramental wine)

Agro-animal based products

Tuna bait