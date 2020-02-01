Budget 2020: From tax cuts for salaried individuals to stock market reforms, here’s all you can expect from Union Budget

Budget 2020-21: Apart from tax cuts, demand creation, especially in the rural economy, will give a major boost to demand of products and services which can majorly help a slowing economy.

Budget 2020 Expectations: The annual Union Budget raises expectations and creates a lot of interest, especially amongst the salaried, business class and stock market participants. The salaried look for any income tax rate rejigs which might put more money in their hands, while the business class also looks forward to friendly business environment and/or rate cuts. Although after last year’s corporate rate tax cuts, it has been largely taken care of and only sector-specific announcements should move the needle swiftly.

Markets are known to react to specific news, swaying on the day budget is presented, sometimes to both the extremes. Traders often try to make the most of these volatile movements. However, for investors who have invested in businesses with a long-term perspective, small fluctuations shouldn’t be paid attention to.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

What is Union Budget

In simple terms, the Union Budget is the government’s annual financial statement or a statement which includes all the expenditures and receipts for the financial year. It is an estimation of government’s accounts for the upcoming financial year. The financial year, commonly referred to as ‘FY’, is from April 1 to March 31 every year. The Union budget 2020 will be presented this year on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Some major terms used in budget are:

Fiscal Deficit

It is a very common term used in the budget and otherwise in general business parlance. It is the difference between what the government spends (expenditure) and what it collects (revenue) during the year. The government is expected to go soft on its fiscal target achievement estimates this year.

Direct Taxes

Direct taxes form a major source of funds for the government – this includes income tax and corporate tax. Due to the cut in corporate tax cut in September last year, the estimated tax loss for the government was pegged at Rs 1.45 crore. It will be interesting to note how the government plans to provision for this huge tax outgo, although the corporate tax was a bold move and was taken positively by all the stakeholders.

GST

GST is another primary contributor to the government’s tax kitty. Hailed as a game changer in the indirect tax collection mechanism, Goods and Services Tax or GST was introduced on July 1, 2017. There are currently five GST slabs in India – 0%, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%.

Current Account Deficit (or surplus)

This is the difference between money going out and the money coming in, through exports. A deficit means the money moving out through imports is more than money coming in, through exports. Surplus is opposite of this.

Budget 2020 expectations:

Let us look at some of the major expectations from budget 2020:

1. Tax cuts for salaried individuals A tax rate cut, which if announced, can help a lot of individual taxpayers by increasing their disposable incomes. This can be done by either raising the exemption limit or introducing tax rate cuts. Introduction of a flat tax rate could be looked at as well, between the 5 % and 30 % tax slabs, although the impact of any income tax rate cuts on government’s fiscal math would be taken into consideration before any such decision.

2. Demand creation

Apart from tax cuts, demand creation, especially in the rural economy, will give a major boost to demand of products and services which can majorly help a slowing economy. The retail inflation has been moving up and for the month of December, it shot up alarmingly to 7.35%. More money in the hands of the common man is what can be seen as giving spending power with the potential of lifting demand and consumption.

3. Stock market reforms

It is generally said that Stock markets act as a barometer of the financial health of the economy. The introduction of Long Term Capital Gains tax in the Budget 2018 – 19 was seen as a huge negative by market participants. With other deterrents like Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), the introduction of LTCG was seen as a dampener. Abolition of LTCG in this budget can act as a major incentive for higher equity participation in India. Also, the DDT, if taxed in the hands of the individual receiving it rather than the company distributing it, will make for better tax incidence and prudence.

4. Disinvestment Policy

The Disinvestment target for the current financial year so far has been grossly under achieved (only 20%). The strategic sale of PSUs listed for disinvestment this year, even by March 31, 2020 is doubtful. The budget’s focus is expected to be on implementation and achievement rather than a roadmap on ‘how to get there’. The disinvestment of PSUs can bring very good money into the government’s kitty and help in fiscal maneuvering as well.

5. Infrastructure spending

Infrastructure creation is the need of the hour and it helps in massive employment generation as well. Housing for all, which has been a focus area of the government, roads and ports development and irrigation – these are certain areas with a lot of potential for consumption, demand creation and are labour intensive as well.

6. Financial channels

The liquidity crunch had almost crippled the entire economy post the IL & FS crises and the Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) and Housing Finance Companies (HFC) crisis which followed. A major measure would be ensuring a smooth flow of credit from banks to where the demand lies. This will ensure greater liquidity and easy availability of funds, specifically to sectors like automobiles, equipment manufacturers, real estate, construction, steel and power etc.

To sum up, this year the budget is attracting much more attention from all corners because of a slowing economy, demand slowdown, worries about job creation, policy mechanism and ways to boost manufacturing and industrial production etc. The growth in GDP, too, has been the slowest in more than a decade now.

The budget is, after all, a summary or a statement and what is in store for the year, from the government’s perspective. For investors though, it should not make much of a difference and they should stick to their asset allocation plans, making any moves only if

there is a material change or an announcement which affects their long-term financial strategy and plans.

(By Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww)