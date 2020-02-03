Budget 2020: Focus is on furthering employability of Indians

The optical fibre programme, connecting 1 lakh gram panchayats in FY21, will provide an opportunity for students to learn new skills online at affordable rates.

By Irwin Anand

Budget 2020-21: We welcome the focus on education, skill development and new-age technologies in this year’s Union Budget, which focuses on furthering the employability of Indians through the government’s Skill India Mission launched in 2015.

The step to facilitate educational needs of the growing working-age population and students who do not have access to higher education by offering online education programmes from top 100 institutions of the country is commendable. It will allow students from around the country to access quality education.

The optical fibre programme, connecting 1 lakh gram panchayats in FY21, will provide an opportunity for students to learn new skills online at affordable rates. Also, the upcoming policy to set up data centre parks throughout the country will help in providing more jobs for the youth.

The attempt to address the huge demand of teachers, nurses, paramedical staff and caregivers abroad by focusing on skill development is also good, and it will help create more job opportunities.

The author is MD, Udemy India