Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman’s big boost to real estate sector

Budget 2020 India: The development of more smart cities and the establishment of data centre parks would increase realty activity.

Budget 2020 India, Budget 2020-21Budget 2020-21: Some positive impact is also expected on the warehousing segment, given the proposed announ-cement of a National Logistics Policy, availability of viability gap funding and overall focus on the creation of efficient warehousing.

Budget 2020 India: The Union Budget 2020-21 continued the government boost for the affordable housing sector by extending the permitted additional deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans borrowed for the purchase of an affordable house valued at up to Rs 45 lakh by one year, i.e up to March 31, 2021. Thus, the total tax deduction available on such interest paid stays at Rs 3.5 lakh for one more year, which is expected to positively impact demand in the affordable housing segment. Moreover, segmental supply is also expected to be favourably impacted by the one-year extension of the tax holiday currently available to developers of affordable housing. 100% of the profits derived from affordable housing projects are tax deductible under Section 80-IBA of the I-T Act.

Some positive impact is also expected on the warehousing segment, given the proposed announ-cement of a National Logistics Policy, availability of viability gap funding and overall focus on the creation of efficient warehousing. For the sector as a whole, capital gains tax relief has been provided on property valuations which are up to 10% below circle rates, as against the earlier provision of 5%. The development of more smart cities and the establishment of data centre parks would also increase realty activity.

However, developer and investor community expectations on budget provisions pertaining to increased sectoral allocations and deductions remained largely unmet. Moreover, the non-applicability of the deduction on housing loans under the new optional individual tax structure can act as a significant deterrent for those contemplating to avail housing loans.

