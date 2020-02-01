Budget 2020: FM proposes to abolish dividend distribution tax (DDT) – Will it help?

AMFI had suggested to the government to abolish the DDT on dividend paid under equity-oriented mutual fund schemes.

Budget 2020-21: Budget 2020 presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2020, has proposed to abolish the dividend distribution tax (DDT). This is expected to bring in relief to the investors in the country. The dividend will now be taxed in the hands of the investor. “A welcome and much-expected move is the removal of deduction of Dividend Distribution tax, substituting it by introducing tax on dividends in the hands of all shareholders, thereby partially covering the revenue loss. As such a three-layered tax is being substituted by only one layer of tax, bringing in simplification,” says Tapati Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India.

“Removal of DDT is a welcome step by the corporate world but it may have a mixed reaction by investors and shareholders who have been used to enjoying tax-free dividends as going forward such dividends will be taxable in their hands,” says Taranpreet Singh, TASS Advisors Partner.

The Budget 2018 has also introduced a dividend distribution tax (DDT) of 10 per cent for equity-oriented funds of mutual funds. The dividend received by unitholders of equity MF schemes is tax-free for them, however, DDT of 11.648 per cent including surcharge and cess is deducted by the fund house before distribution of dividend. For those such as retired individuals who look forward to a regular income, lesser amount as the net dividend is post-tax.

According to AMFI, there is a tax arbitrage putting mutual fund investors at a disadvantage. Keeping the interest of the retail investors in mind and to have a level playing field and uniformity in the taxation of investment in MF schemes and Ulips of insurance companies, AMFI had suggested to the government to abolish the DDT on dividend paid under equity-oriented mutual fund schemes.