Budget 2020: FM proposes National Technical Textile Mission at Rs 1,480 crore outlay

New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2020 12:26:59 PM

Union Budget 2020 India: On infrastructure, she said the government plans to set up project preparation facilities for infrastructure sector and a national logistic policy will come up soon. Sitharaman noted that a Rs 103 lakh crore infra project pipeline has been launched in December.

Budget 2020 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed National Technical Textile Mission with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore over four years to cut down imports. Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said as much as Rs 27,300 crore has been provided for development and promotion of industry and commerce. The Finance Minister also said digital refund of duties and taxes of centre, states and local bodies to exporters will be allowed from this year.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023 and Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will be launched, the minister added. She also said 550 wi-fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations.

