Budget 2020: Five museums at Hastinapur, Rakhigarhi, Dholavira, Adichanallur, Sivasagar announced; Here’s why these sites are special

Ancient site of Rakhigarhi. (Courtesy: haryanatourism.gov.in)

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2020 speech announced that five on-site museums would be developed at five spots in the country. But what makes Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Sivasagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu so historically important? We tell you.

Rakhigarhi, Haryana

Rakhigarhi in Haryana is popular for featuring among the five known biggest townships of Harappan civilization in the Indian sub-continent. The Rakhigarhi site features five inter-connected mounds that are spread in a large area. Of these, it is believed that two mounds were densely populated. An excavation done by Archaeological Survey of India’s Amarendra Nath revealed intricate mud-brick and burnt-brick houses with a detailed drainage system. Vase, jar, handis, dishes, bowls and beakers were among artifacts found during the excavations. Among other excavated relics circular fire altars and animal sacrificial pits revealed a lot about Harappan culture. A symbol of an alligator and a cylindrical seal with five Harappan characters were among the notable finds of excavations in Rakhigarhi.

Hastinapur, Uttar Pradesh

Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh was known as the land of Kauravas and Pandavas in times of Mahabharata. Hastinapur is dotted with sites related to Mahabharata, like Karna Temple, Pandaveshwar Temple, Baradri, Draunadeshwar Temple, Draupadi Ghat, Kama Ghat and Vidur Tila. Hastinapur is also important for followers of Jainism. Temples like Prachin Digambar Jain Temple, Shwetambar Jain Temple, Astapad Jain Temple, Shri Kailash Parvat Jain Temple, and Jambudweep Jain Temple are sacred for Jains. It is also famous for being the birthplace of Panch Pyare Bhai Dharam Singh, one of the five disciples of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Hence it holds much importance for followers of Sikhism as well.

Sivasagar,Assam

Sivasagar in Assam is well-known for being the capital of the Ahom kingdom from 1699 to 1788, before it was conquered by the British. An important relic from times of the Ahom kingdom, the Rang Ghar, an amphitheater used for enjoying sports is popular among visitors. ASI Guwahati circle states that in the excavations done in the center of Ahom kingdom’s power at Karenghar (Talatalghar), vases, vessels, remains of pathways, terracotta drain pipes and walls, etc were found.

Dholavira, Gujarat

Excavations have revealed that Gujarat’s Dholavira was the fifth biggest seat of Harappan civilization. Official site of Gujarat Tourism states that the settlers of Dholavira abandoned their settlements, then returned to establish a de-urbanised culture. It also housed one of the world’s oldest rainwater harvesting systems. Terracotta items, seals, copper ornaments, urns and 10 large stone inscriptions written in Indus Valley script were found in excavations conducted here.

Adichanallur, Tamil Nadu

As per Archaeological India, an urn-burial site was discovered here first by a German, Dr. Jagor, and then by Alexander Rea, an Englishman, who excavated sites between 1876 and 1905. ASI’s annual report from 1902-1903 called the site one of the most extensive prehistoric sites discovered in southern India in those times. Among things excavated from the site, iron weapons and implements, gold and bronze ornaments, kitchen-related mortar and pestle-like implements for grinding, stone beads, are considered noteworthy.