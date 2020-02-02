Budget 2020: Fiscal deficit slips again, debt rises

Budget 2020 India: A collapse in nominal economic growth in FY20 to 7.8% (on a revised base), a 17-year low, and a drop in tax revenue is estimated to drive up fiscal deficit to 3.8% of GDP in FY20

Budget 2020-21: Sustained official spending to prop up faltering growth has taken a toll on the Centre’s stock of debt as well as fiscal rigour, forcing it to invoke an escape clause provided in the FRBM rule to inflate fiscal deficit by 50 basis points for this financial year and the next.

A collapse in nominal economic growth in FY20 to 7.8% (on a revised base), a 17-year low, and a drop in tax revenue is estimated to drive up fiscal deficit to 3.8% of GDP in FY20. The target for FY21 is kept at 3.5%. However, if the revenue-strapped government’s extra-budgetary resource (EBR) mop-ups—which typically mask its actual fiscal hole—to fund expenditure are factored in, the deficit would zoom to 4.6% of the GDP for this fiscal and 4.4% in FY21.

Even the government’s revised target for FY21 (without EBRs) will be hard to meet, Moody’s said on Saturday, given the persistent growth slowdown and tax cuts.

Similarly, elevated borrowing is expected to raise the Centre’s debt level to 49% of the GDP as of March 2020, higher than 48.7% a year before. However, to the Modi government’s credit, it has trimmed the borrowing level from as much as 52.2% of the GDP as of March 2014.

The government has pegged its EBR mop-ups through fully-serviced bonds at Rs 44,584 crore and Rs 49,500 crore for the current fiscal and the next, respectively. However, once its use of money from the NSSF (`1,28,115 crore for FY20 and `1,36,600 crore for FY21) to provide to FCI and the ministries of housing and fertilisers is accounted for, the total EBRs will surge to Rs1,72,699 crore and `1,86,100 crore in FY20 and FY21, respectively. It seems to have backtracked on its plan to reduce the EBRs progressively.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest driver of the EBRs is the NSSF for FCI, which is projected to rise 25% to Rs1.37 lakh crore in FY21. In FY20, another Rs15,000 crore went for building of materials and technology promotion council, while Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers received Rs1,805 crore and MMTC another Rs1,310 crore. For the next fiscal, however, the government doesn’t intend to use the NSSF funds for these entities, but only for FCI. From a mere 1.8% in FY13, NSSF will finance a record 31.3% of deficit in FY20 and 30.1% in FY21.

The EBR route (via fully-serviced government bonds) will be tapped to raise Rs20,000 crore for the PMAY, Rs12,000 crore for drinking water programme, Rs 8,500 crore for rural electrification (under SAUBHAGYA), Rs 5,000 crore for irrigation, Rs 3,000 crore for revitalising infrastructure and systems in higher education, among others.

Analysts, however, were divided if the government could invoke the escape clause, meant for only extra-ordinary circumstances. The frequent revisions in the fiscal deficit targets, too, have brought to the fore the government’s inability to stick to any fiscal road map unless the growth picks up dramatically. The NK Singh-led FRBM panel had in 2017 suggested an “escape clause” for exceptional circumstances—over-riding consideration of national security, acts of war, calamities of national proportion and collapse of agriculture severely affecting farm output and incomes—but restricted the slippage to 0.5 pp of the GDP a year.