Budget 2020: Farsighted Union Budget with innovative initiatives; here’s what industry voices have to say

Budget 2020 India: Right areas of thrust for manufacturing - to be part of GVC, attract investment in electronics, focus on quality and facilitate export. Urgent implementation will be key: Mahindra & Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka
Union Budget 2020 India: A farsighted budget, it is commendable that Finance Minister has announced innovative initiatives that will enhance ease of living, improve the health quotient and boost opportunities for education & job creation, for all sections of our society and meet the expectations of an aspirational India: Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy
Amidst global turbulence and nations dealing with bushfires & corona virus, FM Sitharaman has looked to craft a granular long term strategy to focus on vital issues. The nation was requesting kuch ‘caro na’ to her, however she had little room to manoeuvre! (sic): RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka
Directionally, it is a sound Budget and I am happy to see the government’s focus on reviving economic growth. The proposed amendments to the Companies Act for removing criminal action in case of tax disputes is a step towards infusing trust among India Inc: Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?
Right areas of thrust for manufacturing – to be part of GVC, attract investment in electronics, focus on quality and facilitate export. Urgent implementation will be key: Mahindra & Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka
Optimistic about the government’s support to rural economy towards increasing investment & consumption: Nissan India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava.
Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.