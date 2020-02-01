Budget 2020 expectations: Top 5 challenges for real estate sector

Budget 2020 India: The real estate sector has been facing a liquidity crisis and this has been the reason behind many projects being stalled abruptly.

By Ankur Gupta

Union Budget 2020 India: The Indian real estate sector has been reeling under a major slowdown for a very long time. While there have been several government measures to tackle the challenges and bring to fore solutions that can overhaul the real estate sector, a lot more gaps still needs to be bridged. The upcoming Union Budget can introduce certain amendments to various policies in order to direct a seamless approach towards helping the real estate sector get back on track at a faster rate.

1. Tax-Free Rental Income & Model Tenancy Law – One of the major challenges in the housing sector today is the increased inventory due to subdued housing demand, overpriced properties, among many other reasons. As per a recent research survey by Liases Foras, unsold inventory is the highest in the 1-2 crore bracket (the value of this inventory is more than the gross state domestic produce of most of the Indian states). If the government initiates a policy of tax-free rental income, it will encourage a home buyer to willingly invest in a property to give it out on rent, thereby boosting the real estate demand. The ministry’s plan for infrastructural development will again boost the rental housing demand, thereby achieving the target of Housing for All by 2022. It is also imperative to propose an amendment in the current Model Tenancy Law to bring about a uniformity in the law and meet the interests of all stakeholders involved with focus on tax incentives. This, in turn, will also showcase the rental housing segment as a profitable segment.

2. Liquidity Crisis – The real estate sector has been facing a liquidity crisis and this has been the reason behind many projects being stalled abruptly. While there have been several measures towards increasing the finance limits for NBFC’s to revive the sector, the government needs to ensure steps to increase bank funding to developers to ease the liquidity issues in the market. The Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) announcement by the finance ministry also has to be quickly implemented in order to move faster on this front.

3. Single-window clearance – It is important to have this mechanism in place for the real estate sector in India. Today, it is an uphill task for developers and promoters to procure the approvals and clearances on a particular project. Having a mode of single-window clearance will benefit the developers from the lengthy and time-consuming processes to a structured process that will build transparency in the system.

4. Increase in foreign investments – The introduction of REIT in 2019 has been a great booster to the Indian real estate sector. The cash crunch in this sector can be beefed up by introducing additional avenues in the REIT platform that can encourage foreign investments in the sector.

5. Additional incentives for affordable housing segment – The infrastructural development that is being extensively focused by the government will definitely raise the sentiments towards affordable housing segment. However, the developers need to receive funding at lower interest rates from banks and financial institutions to build these projects as the profit margins are relatively low. If the budget considers this aspect actively, it will be helpful in giving a good impetus to the segment.

Writer Ankur Gupta is Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing. Views expressed are his personal.