Budget 2020 expectations: Put India back to growth path, leverage efficient data

Budget 2020-21: It has been debated that the government has been slow in responding to these challenges.

By Shailesh Kumar

Union Budget 2020 India: The Budget 2020-21 is set to be presented on February 1st and all hopes are pegged on whether it will prove adequate in lifting the dismal state of the economy, which is currently in its most challenging phase since the 2008 slowdown. The major concerns being echoed across the board is how the budget will address the declining growth rate, rising unemployment and falling output, and whether or not it will prove successful in winning back the disenchanted Indian consumer.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

$5 trillion economy by 2025

India has set itself the mammoth goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025, for which it must achieve double digit growth in the next 5 years. However, the country is witnessing an acute slowdown with the growth rate slipping to 5% (CSO’s advance estimate). While the global slowdown may be affecting India, the IMF has in fact accused India of being a major contributor to it.

The government has announced a slew of measures to promote growth since the last budget. The RBI has done its part by reducing the repo rate 5 times during this period. Amid slowing consumer demand, these measures have proven inadequate and they might not produce tangible effects in the short term. A distressed financial system has failed to translate the RBI and government’s efforts into credit expansion.

Budget 2020 to follow expansionary policy?

The government is expected to continue its expansionary policy this fiscal. However, the government’s hands are tied with lower than expected revenues on account of tax cuts and monetary policy failing to stimulate growth. Undoubtedly, the government is not going to be bogged down with fiscal prudence and will target a much higher fiscal deficit in the coming years.

Short term measures in the budget may include reducing personal income tax burden and increasing allocation for schemes such as MNREGS, PM Kisan and infrastructure projects.

Most significant, however, will be more long-term structural reforms to bring the financial system back on its feet. Non-Performing Assets (NPA), which were initially thought to be a problem of public sector banks have spread to private sector banks and NBFCs.

Budget 2020 should focus on biz revival

Businesses are experiencing an acute liquidity issue due to conservative stance taken by most lenders. Business revival may require more credit guarantees, resolution of distressed assets, recapitalization of banks and finally, structural and banking reforms. While many of these are more long-term in nature, some indication or intent may be announced in the budget.

It has been debated that the government has been slow in responding to these challenges. Some have argued that remedial measures could have started much earlier if the government had access to fast and reliable data. In today’s tech-enabled times, it is generally assumed that such data and analytics should not be hard to come by. However, sources of reliable survey data in the country are limited and difficult to utilize for quick decision-making due to long-turnaround time required for survey data collection and the lack of consolidation between datasets, among other factors.

Budget 2020: Leveraging data analytics and new technologies

In order to overcome these challenges, the onus of data collection should not rest solely with the government. Technology and existing infrastructure have made it possible to collect data at a fraction of the time and cost from across sources and platforms. Leveraging new technologies for remote big data collection will help policy makers respond timely to challenges and create evidence of the efficacy of policies.

Data and analytics can also help stakeholders in the private sector make faster and more evidence-backed decisions leading to business growth. Moreover, data can have an instrumental role in enhancing the quality of life of small business owners and entrepreneurs like farmers by helping them assess demand and plan their production and supply.

A robust system and culture of data can create the environment needed to boost growth in the country, starting from economic rejuvenation right at the grassroots.

The author is Consultant, Sambodhi Research and Kaamila Patherya – Program Manager, Sambodhi Analytics. Views expressed are the author’s own.