Budget 2020 expectations: Policy, budget expectations

Union Budget 2020 India: The Modi administration has altered the way budgets are announced and changes are affected. The February budget announcements are more aligned to policy interventions while the actual changes in taxes, interest rates, impetus to sectors, to consumers etc happens during the course of each year. I have chosen to provide inputs accordingly.

Policy and budget expectations:

Most economies’ leadership endeavours to achieve what it thinks is right for its people. Our forefathers proved to the world that economic success is the baseline to be culturally, philosophically, socially and scientifically relevant. Several economies have followed suit.

What the Germans and British took two hundred years to achieve economically, the Americans achieved in less than 100. China became an economic powerhouse in less than 40 years once they decided “it’s time to wake up”. There is a learning in this.

Our biggest driver for growth is infrastructure and everything needed to get it going needs focus. As part of this but much more important for sustained growth, we need to urbanize. We need to upgrade and create cities of the future and we need to innovate ways in which this can be done better than the best have thus far.

The big push: We estimate that we need upwards of $10 trillion in less than the next decade just to get our urban infrastructure correct enough for more than 90% of India’s people and within reach for the other 10%. Our ability to get this happening must be underpinned by innovative financial models. Policy intervention is key.

The short term: We need to continue fostering exports – healthcare and life sciences, information technology, apparel and textiles, automobiles and auto parts, diamonds and leather are a few. During the last global downturn, our consumption-led story kept our economy growing. While we are trying to increase tax collection from existing sources of GDP generators, it is time to look deeper and figure out ways in which we can balance budgets by going beyond taxes.

Destressing: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code established a few years ago has made some significant strides. However, its legal structure falls way short of what is necessary to help resolve the trillions of rupees and the thousands of cases. Between promoters, bankers, alternative modes of finance and the IBC processes, significant work is necessary to continue improving on what has begun well but is still in its infancy.

Getting the fundamental right: Finally, are we ready to shake our economy by reviewing how we manage inflation and interest rates in this country? That’s the kind of thinking necessary to change the trajectory of our economy.

(Writer is Shailesh Shah, co-founder & Senior Partner at strata Consulting. Views expressed are his personal)