Budget 2020: Expectations high on FM Sitharaman to take bold reformists measures to put economy back on track

By Rumki Majumdar

Union Budget 2020 India: Everyone is pinning high hopes on the government’s actions in the upcoming budget. India is going through turbulent times and there are myriad of challenges the economy is facing. Several macroeconomic parameters are already in the red zone. Besides sustained weak growth, the economy is experiencing high inflation, which has lately gone up beyond the RBI’s long-term target range on the back of rising food prices. The fiscal deficit has already crossed 114.8 percent of the budgeted target rate within the first eight months of FY2019-20, putting more pressure on government finances. The currency is above the psychological level of INR 70 per US$ with downside risks to further depreciation.

At the same time, there are deep-rooted structural issues impacting growth and its sustainability. Be it the stress in the financial sector, compounded by the crisis in NBFCs, the complexities around taxation and legal procedures, labour market inflexibilities or issues around land acquisition, these institutional factors are bearing on the ease and cost of doing business in India.

To its credit, the government has been very proactive after the interim budget to restore demand and supply and put the economy back on the growth trajectory. A slurry of reform announcements, such as consolidation of banks and cuts in corporate tax rates, among others, was followed by the revelation of the massive infrastructure investment spending over the past few months. Evidently, the government has taken on the challenge of pulling the economy out of the downturn head-on.

All eyes are on the government’s upcoming union budget as there are expectations that the government will undertake bold reformists measures and immediate actions to put the economy back on track.

On a priority basis, the government will likely try controlling the stagflationary trends and nipping it in the bud. An improved food supply chain and better management of inventories can help contain food prices. Providing direct credit support to rural customers and creating jobs in labour-intensive industries, such as construction, housing, road building, and irrigation, will likely trigger rural consumption.

At a time when private investments and consumption are weak, an expansionary fiscal policy of raising capital expenditure (and reducing revenue expenditure) could help spur growth further. There are concerns regarding the rising fiscal deficit, but desperate times call for desperate measures. The economy needs an external push to get the desired momentum to take off. Several economies have done this in the past. For instance, Germany—a strong proponent of a balanced budget—incurred a strong fiscal deficit during 2008-09 to help the economy overcome the global financial crisis. Similarly, the US fiscal deficit shot up to 8.1 percent during this crisis as the government sprang into action to pull the economy out of the recession. Once growth momentum picks up in India, the government can take action to consolidate its expenses.

To address structural issues, the government should build on earlier reform measures and programmes. The other emphasis should be to tackle structural bottlenecks such as environmental and other regulatory clearances, complicated tax processes, labour challenges, land acquisitions, among others. These will reduce project costs and delays in the implementation of massive programmes, improve the ease-of-doing-business in India, reduce the stress on the financial sector, and ensure better ease of living.

There should be an emphasis on rebounding the manufacturing sector and its competitiveness, which can help in creating jobs, boosting rural income and improving our exports contribution in global trade. Tackling these bottlenecks will improve the ease-of-doing business in India, reduce the stress on the financial sector, and ensure better ease of living. Among other measures, rationalising the GST rates, simplifying the GST structure by bringing amendments, and ensuring a healthy flow of input tax credit will go a long way in improving taxpayers’ compliance and competitiveness, and thereby, government’s revenues.

The author is Economist, Deloitte India