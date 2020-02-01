Budget 2020 Expectations: Here’s what FM Sitharaman can do for home buyers

Budget 2020-21: Set-off of losses from house property against any other heads of income was restricted to Rs 2 lakh with announcement of Budget 2017.

By Parizad Sirwalla

Budget 2020 Expectations for Home Buyers: “Will my dream of owning a home come true soon?” is one of the important questions on the minds of a majority of India’s population. However, the more important question is whether new initiatives will be announced in this direction so that steps are taken towards realising the existing initiative of ‘Housing for All by 2022’ in the budget.

The government may consider the below aspects for supporting home owners, buyers and individuals buried under the burden of home loan payments in addition to the steps already taken in the recent past to revive the realty sector.

1. Increase in interest deduction on housing loan

# In view of rising inflation and interest costs, an announcement regarding an increase in the deduction towards interest on home loans for self-occupied properties is the need of the hour. The existing limit of Rs 2 lakh may be enhanced to at least Rs 4 lakh, keeping in mind the spiraling cost of borrowed capital.

# The existing deduction of Rs 2 lakh also includes pre-construction period interest which can be claimed in five equal installments. Therefore, the remaining amount of deduction is quite low to accommodate current year’s interest payment. Introduction of a separate deduction for pre-construction period interest may be considered since a large chunk of the home buying population opts for under construction properties.

2. Increase in standard deduction on house property income

Currently, standard deduction of 30 per cent is allowed from the net annual value of the property while calculating taxable income from a let-out house property. This deduction covers annual repairs, maintenance, etc. costs irrespective of the amount spent by the owner. While there has been an upward movement of repair and maintenance costs with each passing year, this deduction of 30 per cent has remained unchanged for almost 18 years. An enhancement in the standard deduction can bring cheer to owners earning income from let-out properties.

3. Re-evaluation of restriction on set-off of loss from house property

Set-off of losses from house property against any other heads of income was restricted to Rs 2 lakh with announcement of Budget 2017. Remaining loss cannot be set-off in the same financial year and can only be carried forward for eight succeeding years for set-off against house property income. This restriction came as a big jolt to home buyers who availed home loans based on the then provisions of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 (the Act) pertaining to set-off. As another measure to revive the real estate sector and lend a helping hand to home loan borrowers, this restriction should either be withdrawn or enhanced to at least Rs 5 lakh per annum.

4. Separate deduction for principal repayment of home loan

Principal repayment of home loan is included within the overall limit of Rs 1.5 lakh available under Section 80C of the Act. As a lone deduction available for a host of tax saving instruments, investments and expenditure, there is hardly any amount left for home loan borrowers to cover their principal repayment costs. Introduction of a separate deduction towards principal repayment of home loan is likely to aid home loan borrowers, boost investment and encourage demand.

5. Extension of interest deduction for first-time home buyers

The government may consider an extension in the availability of additional interest deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh to first-time home buyers on home loans. This proposal, if laid down in the upcoming budget, will be in line with the government’s ambitious vision of Housing for All by 2022. The stamp duty value of the house property for the said additional deduction may also be increased from Rs 45 lakh to at least Rs 65 lakh in metropolitan and Tier 1 cities to assist home buyers in purchasing an affordable house in India.

To sum up

There are a lot of expectations of the common man from the upcoming Budget 2020 given the current economic slowdown, unemployment crisis and rising inflation. Since the real estate sector contributes significantly to the GDP of the country, introduction of tax incentives pertaining to purchase of homes, home loan costs and taxability of rental income should be on high priority in the government’s upcoming proposals.

(By Parizad Sirwalla, Partner and Head, Global Mobility Services-Tax, KPMG in India)