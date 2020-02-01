Budget 2020 expectations: FM Sitharaman should provide flourishing ground for Hospitality Sector

Budget 2020-21: The new world generation’s craving for unique experiences over standardization has created a niche category in Luxury hospitality segment.

By Roop Pratap Choudhary

Union Budget 2020 India: India has a diverse portfolio of tourism experiences both for Indian as well as international travellers, such as adventure, wellness, MICE, destination weddings, rural, religious, eco-tourism, etc. This has created a vast base for hospitality to flourish in the country. Hospitality chains and independent hospitality brands have created very interesting propositions for travellers looking for unique and engaging experiences. Since travelling has become a raging trend over the past decade, hospitality industry has matured into a strong industry with growing possibilities.

This industry growth has been supported by numerous measures taken by the government. Campaigns such as Incredible India by government of India and similar campaigns by State governments highlighting incredible Indian experiences coupled with rapid infrastructure development has encouraged people to frequent unexplored destinations and enjoy distinctive hospitality experiences. Among all these heritage and culture rich experiences have shined the most. Heritage and cultural Indian travel and hospitality experiences have topped the list of choices and attracted increased number of Indian and international travellers. Without policy aid and progressive policy push it is almost impossible for the industry to sustain and match up to the changing environmental changes.

It is encouraging for the industry to see that the union budget every year has been more inclusive and comprehensive which has increased ease of doing business. Budget in the past few years has reflected recognition of the changing face of how business is done making the business environment more comfortable for existing players and new businesses. Initiatives in the last budget such as Swadesh Darshan, which focus on very distinguished 13 circuits in the country, have brought into limelight the lesser known but equally worthy destinations. Resulting in more business opportunities to the regional and stand-alone hospitality brands which have the capability to deliver authentic regional experiences.

Apart from creating business opportunities, initiatives towards infrastructure and transport development have made it easier for regional players to become better equipped to serve guests matching international standards.

International tourist arrivals in India are expected to reach 30.5 million by 2028. The travel & tourism sector in India accounted for 8 percent of the total employment opportunities generated in the country in 2017, providing employment to around 41.6 million people during the year. This is expected to rise by 2 percent per annum to amount to 52.3 million jobs by 2028. The new world generation’s craving for unique experiences over standardization has created a niche category in Luxury hospitality segment. One of the Expedia data shows that independent hotels have continued to excel in ADR growth versus branded chains. Travelers are spending more per night at independent hotels than at branded properties. And, digital transformation across the global hospitality industry are very distinctive factors shaping the future course for the industry. We are expecting the upcoming budget to be increasingly adaptive of these transformations and have futuristic initiatives. GST and tax slab downward revisions are always desired to make hospitality and restaurants offerings more attractive for customers, along with other definitive step to boost the domestic and inbound traffic. Development of road network across the country gives regional and stand-alone players, at locations considered off the main grid, a fair chance to compete with the main-stream hospitality circuits. Other infrastructure developments in Tier II cities would assist the growth potential of regional hospitality players and possibly flip the whole scenario.

A more liberal and reasonable investment and loan framework is also a top expectation from the union budget. A more flexible and tolerant financial environment can really give small hospitality players to explore more growth avenues.

Though a lot has been done in terms of revolutionising regulations making them more inclusive of the digital business ways, more change is desired from the regulation framework to crease out the confusion that is left.

While the hospitality sector is one of the top employers in the country, it does face a serious issue in respect to acquiring skilled human resource at all levels. More initiatives in this direction can uplift the overall quality of delivery of the industry.

Seeing the magnitude of the industry, its tremendous contribution towards the country’s income and potential of growth, it rightly deserves serious consideration in the union budget.

(Writer is , Managing Director, Noor Mahal Karnal. Views expressed are his personal)