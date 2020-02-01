Budget 2020 expectations: FM Nirmala Sitharaman needs to balance multiple conflicting objectives

Union Budget 2020: The key expectation from industry is to bring in much awaited tax reforms in Direct Tax Code as well as simplify GST and lower tax rates to boost demand.

Budget 2020 expectations: India, with its 1.3 billion population, a large burgeoning middle class, favourable age demographics and a deep talent base, is uniquely positioned to catapult towards the $ 5 trillion economy. However, the challenges facing the economy, driven by both domestic and global events, are significant.

Trade war between the US and China and developments in the Middle East are causing global uncertainty, impacting fuel prices, increasing risk aversion and consequent currency depreciation and slowdown in FDI. On the domestic front, there are challenges of lower GDP growth, liquidity crunch affecting business growth, risk aversion and demand slowdown, and tax revenue declines, to name a few.

WATCH – Budget 2020: Higher allocation to NREGA, more money in hands of rural poor

There are multiple conflicting objectives Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to balance in her Union Budget 2020, where, on the one hand, there is a need to increase tax revenues, manage fiscal deficits and improve compliance, and, on the other, there is a dire need to boost the economy and provide incentives to stimulate growth.

The key expectation from industry is to bring in much awaited tax reforms in Direct Tax Code as well as simplify GST and lower tax rates to boost demand. The industry is burdened with excessive compliance regime that needs to be simplified to make it less onerous. These initiatives, even if resulting in a short-term fiscal deficit, will be well received, if intended for overall long-term benefit to the economy.

The budget should boost FDI inflows, support Indian start-up eco system, fast track the strategic disinvestment agenda for the public sector, focus on job creation to meet millennial aspirations, invest in infrastructure including roads, airports and ports, and support the education system to position India well for future jobs which are likely to change significantly with the technological advancements & disruptions.

(Writer is Pankaj Madan, Group CFO, InterGlobe Enterprises. Views expressed are his personal.)