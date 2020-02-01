Budget 2020 expectations: Financial Inclusion and easing capital access to MSMEs through NBFCs key

Union Budget 2020: The last Union Budget saw a sustained push towards a digital-first economy, which is remarkable.

Budget 2020 Expectations for MSMEs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Modi government’s Union Budget 2020 in Parliament today. Expectations are quite high from FM Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2020 India. Here are industry expectations from Modi government’s India Budget 2020.

The last Union Budget saw a sustained push towards a digital-first economy, which is remarkable. Over the last year, the Government has introduced a series of measures including interest rate cuts to revive GDP growth, efforts to spur investments as well as giving impetus to MSME financing through NBFCs.

WATCH – Budget 2020: Those with income from simple sources should not file ITR

<span class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span> <span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span>

India’s thriving ecosystem of SMEs and MSMEs fuel the growth of the country and leverage technology effectively, and any incentive to boost the adoption of fintech by the MSME and SME segment would be a welcome move to enable them to get easy access to banking and financial service. Government’s focus on Fintech innovations and necessary support for them to continuously enhance their proposition, has paved way for future investments to support financial inclusion. By realising the vast potential of the NBFCs sector in its contribution towards economic growth and improved access to banking products for the unbanked, the Government has been taking steps to aid this sector. However, real implementation and intended effectiveness on-ground is yet to see concrete success.

In the upcoming budget, we look forward to progressive policies which enhance financial inclusion through geographic reach and promote increased use of technology. We also hope to witness efforts to rejig NBFC funding through PSU bank participation in fund raising plans of small and mid-sized NBFCs. Easing capital access to MSMEs through partnerships between retail focussed NBFCs and Banks could be a game changer.

The fintech industry also remains hopeful for strategic measures from Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank to monitor actual performance of announced measures already taken by Government.

(Writers is Harshvardhan Lunia, Co-Founder & CEO at Lendingkart. Views expressed are his personal)