Budget 2020 Expectation: All growth-engines stuck! What FM Sitharaman needs to fix

Updated: February 1, 2020 4:59:50 AM

Union Budget 2020 India: Budget should not push too many new ideas, government must just focus on fulfilling old promises and genuinely easing doing of business.

While many suggest she hike government spending, the massive tax shortfall makes this difficult and, with the deficit exceeding financial savings of households, this will just raise interest rates that will further crimp private investments.

Union Budget 2020 India: FINANCE MINISTER Nirmala Sitharaman has a tough job later today. Almost no growth engine is firing; consumption is slowing with new jobs difficult to find, capex continues to slip despite the famed Ease of Doing Business improving and exports are actually contracting due to India’s lack of competitiveness and big infra-bureaucratic bottlenecks.

While many suggest she hike government spending, the massive tax shortfall makes this difficult and, with the deficit exceeding financial savings of households, this will just raise interest rates that will further crimp private investments.

Though government has consciously stayed away from the idea of a ‘bad bank’, with NPA resolution taking time and likely to rise again due to NBFC debt getting worse, this needs to be pushed; else, credit flows will take even more time to normalise.

Ideally, Budget should not push too many new ideas, government must just focus on fulfilling old promises and genuinely easing doing of business.

