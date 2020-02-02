Budget 2020: Expansion of gas grid – Experts say unified tariff to help

Budget 2020 India: At present, the pipeline network is limited to the west and north of the country.

Union Budget 2020: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to expand the national gas grid from 16,200 km to 27,000 km to achieve the natural gas consumption target of 15% of the energy mix by 2023. This could be a viable option if such a measure is followed up by a unified tariff policy across the country, industry officials said.

In her Budget speech on Saturday, the FM said: “It is proposed to expand the national gas grid from the current 16,200 km to 27,000 km”, adding, “to deepen gas markets in India, further reforms will be undertaken to facilitate transparent price discovery and ease of transactions”.

The gas grid expansion will help connect the demand centres across the country for compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) for cities and also industrial centres. At present, the pipeline network is limited to the west and north of the country.

“The government now plans to bring the east and south of the country under the gas grid. This will help connect all the demand centres for CNG and PNG not just in cities but also for industrial centres,” GAIL (India) marketing director Gajendra Singh told FE.

However, Singh added, the expansion of grid infrastructure will work provided the measures are supported by policies on increasing the demand, and keeping the pipeline full at any given time which is possible through a unified tariff structure. A unified tariff will allow any industrialist to set up a gas-based plant at any location of his choice, he said.

Only 34 geographical areas (GAs) in the country had city gas networks till 2014. Since then the government

has given out CGD licences for 174 GAs covering 70% of the population and 53% of the country’s GAs spanning 400 districts.

A senior BPCL official looking after the gas vertical said the government target of increasing natural gas consumption to 15% of the energy mix by 2023 will largely depend on three factors: reaching out to customers, encouraging them to shift to CNG and PNG, and approaching industrial customers who are still using fuel oil.

“The government is doing its best to reach the customers, but the pricing of CNG and PNG will have to remain cheap in near future for people to see value in shifting to cleaner fuels. Also, since

CNG and PNG are out of the GST net, it is still unviable for industrial consumers who use fuel oil as a major resource. Once it comes under the GST net, it will also give the incentive of input tax credit and improve the

overall adoption of natural gas,” the BPCL official said.