Budget 2020: Employees’ unions oppose govt plan to sell shares in LIC

By: |
Kolkata | Published: February 1, 2020 4:02:01 PM

Union Budget 2020 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be listed as part of the government disinvestment initiative.

budget 2020, budget 2020 date, budget 2020 date india, budget 2020 expectations, budget 2020 highlights, budget 2020 income tax, budget 2020 live, union budget 2020, union budget, union budget 2020 date, union budget india, union budget 2020-21, LIC, LIC stake sale, LIC saleBudget 2020 India: The government proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC through IPO, she said while unveiling the Budget 2020-21.

Budget 2020-21: LIC employees’ unions on Saturday opposed the Centre’s plan to sell a part of its shares in the state-run insurance behemoth through an initial public offer (IPO), insisting that the move is “against the national interest”. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be listed as part of the government disinvestment initiative.

The government proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC through IPO, she said while unveiling the Budget 2020-21. “We strongly oppose the government’s plan to sell a part of its shares in LIC and the move is against the national interest,” a spokesman of an employees’ union told reporters here.

Related News

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

Established in 1956, LIC is fully-owned by the central government and has the highest market share in the life insurance segment in the country. He said that LIC has contributed a lot in the economic growth and the dilution of the government’s stake in the company will “endanger the economic sovereignty of the country”.

ALSO READ | Budget 2020: Startups hail tax changes, say will help attract, retain talent

The employees’ unions of LIC across the country will stage nationwide protests if the government goes ahead with its plan, he said. He alleged that it will also affect crores of policy holders of LIC.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. Budget 2020 Employees’ unions oppose govt plan to sell shares in LIC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020 expectations: Top 5 challenges for real estate sector
2Budget 2020: Expectations high on FM Sitharaman to take bold reformists measures to put economy back on track
3Budget 2020: Govt must offer T20 pace of tax reforms for SMEs to chase $5-trillion target in time