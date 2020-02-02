Budget 2020: Dreams on wheels for middle class

Budget 2020 India: With some amount of tax savings for individuals earning Rs 10 lakh and above, demand for entry-level two-wheelers like Hero Splendor or Bajaj CT110 are likely to go up.

Union Budget 2020: The reduction in income tax rates could propel a pick-up in consumption demand for small- and medium-ticket items, like entry-level two-wheelers. The Budget has come at a time when two-wheeler prices are on an upward trend due to rise in insurance costs, price hikes by manufacturers to comply with new safety and emission norms and costlier loan rates.

With some amount of tax savings for individuals earning Rs 10 lakh and above, demand for entry-level two-wheelers like Hero Splendor or Bajaj CT110 are likely to go up. These bikes come at a monthly EMI (equated monthly installment) of around Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 and are priced over Rs 45,000. The figures are calculated on the basis of an average 11% interest rate on the loan amount and about 20% down payment of the vehicle’s on-road price.

Apart from driving consumers to purchase two-wheelers or other durable items, the new tax structure would also increase the purchasing power of individuals, resulting in sale of higher variants, as the money available in the hands of consumers to pay the equated monthly installments will increase.

For instance, a customer looking to buy Hero Splendor Plus can upgrade to Hero Glamour, which comes with an

estimated EMI of Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000.

Likewise, prospective buyers of Honda Activa 125cc scooter with an EMI of around Rs 1,400 can upgrade to a Suzuki Burgman Street 125, which has an EMI of around Rs 1,700.

Pramod Achuthan, tax leader, automotive practice at EY, said the optional personal tax slab rate reduction should increase disposable income for some end consumers. “The industry would hope it leads to increased demand for automobiles especially in sync with the planned BS-VI introduction from April,” Achuthan said.

Shamsher Dewan, VP and sector head, corporate ratings at ICRA, said the changes in the income tax slabs will result in higher disposable income for middle-class households. “It will, therefore, be favourable to revive demand for the two-wheeler segment,” Dewan said.