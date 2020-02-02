Budget 2020 does precious little to lift the mood in housing industry, says RV Verma, ex-chairman NHB

Budget 2020 India: Amidst tight market conditions, lenders are treading with caution, already facing high exposure to builders with their incomplete and unsold projects.

By RV Verma

Union Budget 2020: Budget FY21 has to be viewed against the backdrop of the state of the sector and the government’s larger goal of providing housing for all by 2022. With the deadline drawing closer and a not-too-inspiring state of affairs in the housing and real estate industry, the Budget does precious little to lift the mood. Although extending the scheme of the government-funded partial guarantee as a risk-mitigation measure has the potential to improve liquidity for NBFCs and HFCs from the banking industry, it’s a small concession that does not hold much promise. The overhang of incomplete projects and unsold inventory continues to pose a challenge to the housing as well as financial sector, at a time when liquidity concerns coupled with credit risks are palpable.

Amidst tight market conditions, lenders are treading with caution, already facing high exposure to builders with their incomplete and unsold projects. Buyers are feeling left in the lurch. With these conditions not going away any time soon, there’s need to grow the demand amongst buyers, supply capacity amongst builders, and improve liquidity amongst lenders.

The Budget proposal has extended the existing provision of allowable deduction of interest on housing loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh (self-occupied). This is merely cosmetic. In a way, this also is symptomatic of not recognising the seriousness of the problem.

Raising the allowable deduction to Rs 2.5 lakh could have been a potent measure to stimulate demand for housing loan as well as improve affordability. This could be backed by the Credit Risk Guarantee Fund Trust for Low Income Housing, parked with the NHB, acting as a risk-mitigation measure for lenders with 100% guarantee cover for low-income housing, and the MG cover of the India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation for moderate and high value loans. These measures together would help improve demand for loans as well as supply of credit. The Budget provision for a special line of liquidity for HFCs through the NHB and quick coordinated action by all the stakeholders could have helped build confidence.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?



Extending the availment of tax exemption on profit for builders for approved affordable housing projects year after year and Budget after Budget is only cosmetic. It has not excited the builders in any significant measure and is usually confined to the Budget speech and the tax book. There is a need to take stock of this provision in terms of its impact on the ground.

The sector has come a long way, marking a paradigm shift from government-provided housing to market-provided housing. It’s time to consolidate the gains of the market and the institutional infrastructure, and ramp up financing and construction on a rapid and mass scale.

The author is Former chairman, National Housing Bank.