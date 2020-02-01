Budget 2020: Delhi not on BJP’s priority list, why vote for it, asks Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi had a lot of expectations from the Budget, but Delhi has been given the step-motherly treatment.

Union Budget 2020: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Union Budget 2020-21 presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In a tweet shared soon after the FM concluded her speech, Kejriwal sought to play the election card as he said there was no reason for Delhi to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Delhi do not feature in the list of priorities for the BJP and it was evident in the Budget today. He said the saffron party will not fulfill its promises made in its manifesto for Delhi after elections.

“Delhi had a lot of expectations from the Budget. But once again, Delhi has been given the step-motherly treatment. Delhi does not come in BJP’s priority, so why should Delhi vote for BJP?” he tweeted in Hindi.

“The question is also that when the BJP has disappointed Delhi before the election, what is the guarantee that it will keep its promises after the election?” Kejriwal asked.

Earlier this morning, Kejriwal said the Union Budget will show how much the BJP cared for the people of Delhi and said that the city should get more in view of the elections. “The people of Delhi are hopeful that the Union government will protect the interests of Delhi in the budget. Delhi should get more in view of elections. The budget will show how much BJP cares for us Delhiites,” he tweeted.

Polling in the national capital will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11. According to political strategists, the main contest is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party which won all the seven parliamentary seats in the general elections a year ago.