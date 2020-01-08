When is Budget 2020? FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget on this day; check date

Budget 2020 India date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start the India Budget 2020 speech at 11 AM

Budget 2020 India date, time: The date for presentation of Modi government’s Union Budget 2020 has been announced! The preparations for the upcoming Union Budget have begun in the Finance Ministry. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been holding meetings with various stakeholders to discuss issues pertaining to India Budget 2020. Union Budget generally showcases the central government’s finances, its revenues and expenditures. It is an annual exercise. However, in the Lok Sabha elections year (like that of 2019) two budgets are tabled in Parliament — interim budget and full-fledged budget. Union Budget 2020 will be crucial for the Modi government since a lot has spoken about the state of the Indian economy. Expectations are high from the Centre as people believe there will be income tax relief for the middle class.

Budget 2020 India date and time

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Union Budget 2020 which will be presented on February 1, 2020. The date was announced at the Union Cabinet media briefing today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start the India Budget 2020 speech at 11 AM on February 1 in the Parliament. The Budget 2020 session dates will be announced at a later date.

Till 2016, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. However, in 2016, the Central government decided to present the Union Budget on February 1 in order to provide more time for departments to decide on the expenditure part and spend accordingly.

WATCH VIDEO: What is Union Budget?

<span class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span> <span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span>

In 2019, the central government decided to table an interim Budget on February 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the Union Budget speech. After retaining the power at the Centre, the Modi government decided to present the Union Budget on July 5. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the traditional Budget speech in Parliament. Late former Union Minister Arun Jaitley presented Budget for five times. Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman have delivered Budget speech one time each till date.