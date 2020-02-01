Budget 2020: Create a glide path for start-ups

Budget 2020-21: Reduction in GST rates to 5 per cent or the lowest possible slab for goods and services purchased by start-ups will also help entrepreneurs hire better services and service providers.

Union Budget 2020 India: India has constantly been the epicenter of global innovation, with over 20000 start-ups in the country out of which almost half are in the technology space. The Government of India has given the start-up ecosystem, the much-required boost in the past few years, which has led to significant development and growth in this space. Initiatives such as Start-up India, Digital India and Make in India have transformed the ecosystem.

In the previous budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman had announced multiple actions that provided start-ups and entrepreneurs with the required handholding and support. With the current economic situation, globally, we are hopeful that the government will further roll out special policies and incentives to give Indian businesses the much needed support to drive growth In order to achieve the slated $ 5-trillion goal, India need its start-up and SME sectors to boom and therefore needs to focus on these communities at large for long-term accomplishments.

While the government has some favourable policies in place, which is commendable, yet there is a need to make some modifications to the existing rules and regulations to support India’s start-up growth story.

Budget 2020 and TDS deduction

To start with, we expect the government to provide tax incentives to early stage start-ups by easing the taxation rates. Start-ups not yet profitable have TDS deduction on their earnings. These are returned back once the filings are complete. But that’s almost a 10 month wait from the time the tax was paid. This does not benefit anyone. Can TDS for start-up revenues have a 1% deduction. This brings us in the tax filing process but saves cash flows.

Budget 2020 and GST

Reduction in GST rates to 5 per cent or the lowest possible slab for goods and services purchased by start-ups will also help entrepreneurs hire better services and service providers. This benefits both the start-up and the service provider – allowing early stage companies access to better resources.

Budget 2020 and easing lending policies

Another important element we are hopeful that the government will consider is easing out of lending policies for businesses, especially start ups. Loan availing process is currently very tedious and should be eased out for start-ups. Lack of funding is a major challenge for the ecosystem at large and adversely impacts growth. Due to this, new-age entrepreneurs end up focusing more on fund raising, instead of concentrating on expanding the business. The government can make lending to start-ups a priority, to boost confidence. In order to support the existing and forthcoming entrepreneurs, those who do not have much collaterals should be allowed to mortgage their intellectual property (IP), for instance, the technology used by them or the idea behind their business.

Budget 2020 and specialized fund for nice and emerging markets

Apart from this, we expect a specialized fund for niche and emerging markets, for example, marketing technologies, procurements, education technologies which will enable the start-up and SME sector with low-cost services. Not only will this help in job-creation in the country alongside easing out the unemployment burden but will also allow start-ups to grow and prove to be the vehicle of change in solving India’s problems to a significant extent.

