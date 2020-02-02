Budget 2020: Capital outlay for infra, road, railways and metro to increase marginally

Budget 2020-21: The budgetary allocation towards capital spend for the ministry of road transportation and highways for FY2021 stood at Rs 81,974 crore, around 18% lower than what is required to fund the ongoing Bharatmala programme.

Union Budget 2020 India: The capital outlay for roads, railways, and metro projects has been budgeted to increase marginally in FY2020-21 (BE) over 2019-20 (RE). The increase in overall capital outlay has remained significantly lower compared to the requirement highlighted in the NIP. On the positive side, capital outlay towards some key schemes like AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission, and PMKSY have been projected to increase significantly in 2020-21 (BE). Overall, the outlay for the aforementioned schemes is 24% higher compared to 2019-20 (RE); however, when compared to 2019-20 BE, the increase is a modest 7%.

To improve availability of finance, given the significant increase in investment required as per the recently announced National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), the Budget has made a provision of Rs 22,000 cr as equity infusion in IIFCL and subsidiary of NIIF. This is planned to be leveraged by these entities to provide about Rs 1 lakh crore financing to the infrastructure sector. The Budget has also made tax exemptions for Sovereign Wealth Funds in respect of investments made before March 31, 2024. This can support long-term capital inflows into the sector.

