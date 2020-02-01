Budget 2020: Boost rental housing! Eco-friendly ‘green’ initiatives much needed in real estate

Budget 2020-21: In case of individuals 100% interest on home loans should be allowed as a deduction for the first time.

By Saurabh Sood

Union Budget 2020 India: The Budget announcement for FY2019-20 was a breather for serious initiatives towards the environment and its related infrastructure in the country that found its way into the budget and the government took some concrete decisions for the same. The announcement of Electric vehicles and mention of renewable energy along with river and air pollution finding a mention in the budget was notable but no conclusive decisions were made on them. We are hopeful Budget 2020 will see the government aiming at some clear decision making on these issues.

Budget 2020: Increased allocation to environment

Though the Ministry of Environment’s allocation was increased from 26.83 billion to 29.54 billion, enabling them to devise measures to help the environment in different ways. The government policy and seriousness to delve on these issues will go a long way in saving what is left of our nature and protecting the environment around us.

Budget 2020: Making real estate ‘green’ and boost rental housing

The Indian real estate sector- particularly the eco-friendly or green buildings segments which off late have witnessed a huge growth market for itself in the Indian real estate segment, which itself is fighting its general slowdown.

Reports suggest that the Indian green building market alone is poised to double by 10 billion sq ft by the year 2022, driven by factors such as increasing awareness level, environmental benefits and government support.

To propel this development, the government’s flagship initiative ‘Housing for all by 2022’ can help waive off interest on loans for possession of houses whose deadline can be extended to 31st March 2022.

In case of individuals 100% interest on home loans should be allowed as a deduction for the first time.

To boost rental housing 100% interest on home loans should be allowed as a deduction for the second and third home, provided except for the self-occupied homes others are rented for a period of at least a period of nine months during that year.

Budget 2020: Reinstate benefit of Input Tax

The other concern for the real estate players is also that the benefit of Input Tax Credit (ITC) be reinstated and GST be charged at 12% along with the allowance for land cost at 33% at par with the current rate of works contract services for the government projects. Stamp duty should be subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the government should consult with states in this regard.

A reduction on stamp duty by 50% for all real estate transactions registered on or before March 31st, 2020 shall make the general public become actual home buyers who were only contemplating on it up till now.

Rental housing has often not received proper attention in the previous budgets. Initiatives like Tax benefits, easy funding mechanisms, loans available at lower interest rates and policies aimed at the growth of rental housing, can boost the segment in a big way and pave way for environment-friendly housing concept to come up in the country in a big way.

The columnist is Founder- Nature Homes. Views expressed are the author’s own.