Budget 2020: Big boost to tourism! FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5 new on-site museums; Check details

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. (Courtesy: LSTV/PTI Photo)

Union Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the development of on-site museums at five archaeological sites in the states of Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. In her second Union Budget, the Finance Minister said that the on-site museums would be developed at Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Sivasagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu. The Finance Minister also proposed setting up of a tribal museum in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.

Also Read: Budget 2020 LIVE updates: Sitharaman gives longest-ever speech; Big announcements on LIC IPO, taxation, jobs, banks, tourism

The proposal to set up an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation under the Ministry of Culture was also announced by the Finance Minister. Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, the Finance Minister said that Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Tourism and Rs 3,150 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Culture.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut short her Union Budget 2020 speech as she felt unwell after speaking for 160 minutes in the Lok Sabha. Her speech began at 11 AM and went on for 2 hours and 40 minutes, beating her own record of 2-hour-and-17-minute-long speech she made during the 2019 Budget. She had two pages of her Budget speech left to read, but had to conclude when she felt uneasy.

Her ministerial colleagues offered her candies, but that too did not help as she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping perspiration from her forehead. She then chose to discontinue her speech and asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consider the rest of the two pages of her speech.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

Also Read: Income Tax Slab 2020, Tax rate Budget 2020 change LIVE updates: New income tax rate slab for AY 2020-21 to bring relief if you follow these steps

Previously, the fund for Tourism Ministry had been hiked to Rs 2,189.22 crore in 2019-2020, from Rs 2,150 crore in the 2018-2019 Budget. The allocation for the Culture Ministry had been increased to Rs 3,042.35 crore for 2019-2020, from Rs 2,843.32 crore in 2018-2019.