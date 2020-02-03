Budget 2020: Big-bang reforms aim to get the economy back on track

Budget 2020-21: The FM has proposed that the audit threshold for small traders and MSMEs will be raised from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

By Harshil Mathur

Budget 2020 India: It took some time coming, but when they did, the reforms came as big bangs in Budget 2020. FM presented her Budget at a time when the economy is witnessing its biggest slowdown since 2008 and needed a Budget to bolster growth by way of increased consumer demand, higher employment rates and ease in corporate as well as personal taxation. The FM delivered on all three counts.

And she adopted a three-pronged approach — aspiration, economic development and compassion. There was the possibility that this Budget would end up being merely a vision statement of the government, but thankfully, we believe it will give the economy that impetus it really needs.

Of course, even though the Budget had a lot for businesses, big and small, the highlight will remain the new personal income tax regime. Income tax slabs have been revised to lessen tax burden on the middle class, thus increasing their disposable income and purchasing power. This is great news not only for consumers, but businesses as well. Higher purchasing power translates into higher sales for businesses, after all. This encourages businesses to innovative job creators.

And as someone who belongs to India’s robust start-up ecosystem, I can say for all of us that the proposals for start-ups and MSMEs will go a long way in boosting the economy. For me, the two most important announcements were around reduced compliance for MSMEs and relief in ESOP taxation.

The FM has proposed that the audit threshold for small traders and MSMEs will be raised from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore. The one caveat here is that this will apply to only those businesses that carry out less than 5% of their transactions in cash. This move will decrease compliance requirements for small businesses and give them one more strong reason to accept digital payments.

For start-ups and their employees, the relief in ESOP taxation is a major positive. The perquisite taxation at the time of exercising ESOPs has been deferred to 5 years or till they leave the company or till they sell their shares, whichever is earlier. This move will incentivise talent to work for start-ups. I had spoken about this to the media in my pre-Budget expectations as well. ESOPs are often a significant component of a start-up employee’s compensation, and not having to pay tax at the time of allotment of shares will work wonders for the best talent in India to continue being a part of this burgeoning ecosystem.

Another huge plus for start-ups is the increase in turnover limit for tax exemptions, from Rs 25 crore to Rs 100 crore. The eligibility to claim this exemption has also been hiked from 7 years to 10 years. This means that start-ups with turnover below Rs 100 crore will not have to pay tax on profits up to 10 years.

Coming back to the MSME sector, it was heartening to hear the FM say that 5 lakh MSMEs have so far benefited from the restructuring of loans. I am happy that the finance ministry has asked the RBI to extend this debt restructuring window by one more year. This, along with the proposals to introduce an app-based invoice financing product and a new logistics policy, will make MSMEs more competitive and ease their working capital issues.

Overall, the Budget 2020 was a step in the right direction. There is spirit, there is hope and now, there is also a clear roadmap.

The writer is EO and co-founder, Razorpay