Budget 2020: Aviation Ministry to launch Krishi Udan scheme for transport of agri-products, says FM Sitharaman

By: |
Published: February 1, 2020 5:30:07 PM

Budget 2020 India: The Modi government had launched Udan Scheme in 2016 to improve regional connectivity.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2020Budget 2020-21: The Modi government had launched Udan Scheme in 2016 to improve regional connectivity.

Union Budget 2020 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Aviation Ministry will launch the Krishi Udan scheme to assist farmers in transporting agricultural products so that it improves their “value realisation”.

“Krishi Udan will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes. This will immensely help improve value realisation (on agricultural products), especially in the north-east and tribal districts,” said Sitharaman during her budget speech.

Related News

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

The Modi government had launched Udan Scheme in 2016 to improve regional connectivity. Under the scheme, financial incentives in terms of concessions from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and undeserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

As at least half of the seats in Udan flights are offered at subsidised fares, and the participating carriers are provided a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF) — an amount shared between the Centre and the state concerned.

In Udan 4.0, the VGF has been enhanced for aircraft having more than 20 seats and that would operate in priority areas — Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, northeastern states, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. Budget 2020 Aviation Ministry to launch Krishi Udan scheme for transport of agri-products says FM Sitharaman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says FDI in India rises to $284 billion during 2014-19
2Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman’s solar gift for farmers; extends ‘PM Kusum Scheme’ to boost income
3Budget 2020: GST has cut household expenditure by this much; shortened trucks’ travel time