Atal Pension Yojana to PM Kisan – A look back at Modi govt’s Budget 2014-2019

Union Budget 2020 India: With the economy under stress, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has a tough job at hand to introduce a budget promising big-ticket reforms. Experts are expecting the government to announce a slew of measures to provide a boost to the slowing economy. In the past six budgets, the Narendra Modi government has announced various measures focusing on agriculture, banks, middle class, and infrastructure. Here is a recap of all Union budgets so far since the Narendra Modi government took charge in 2014:

Digital India in Budget 2014-15

In its first budget in 2014-15, the Modi government earmarked nearly Rs 7,000 crore for 100 smart cities. The government also announced the Digital India initiative aiming to provide broadband connectivity in villages across the country.

Namami Gange in Budget 2014-15

Modi government announced the Namami Gange scheme earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for the conservation of the Ganga river in the budget 2014-15.

Atal Pension Yojana in Budget 2015-16

In the 2015-16 budget, the government announced Atal Pension Yojana, a scheme to provide guaranteed monthly pension up to Rs 5,000 to subscribers after their retirement.

Mudra scheme in Budget 2015-16

In the 2015-16 budget, the government proposed to create a Mudra scheme for funding small-scale businesses, which was launched later in April 2015. The government, in the same budget, also increased focus on Make in India mission.

Doubling farmer’s income in Budget 2016-17

Budget 2016-17 focussed significantly on agriculture as the Modi government allocated nearly Rs 36,000 crore for doubling farmers’ income.

Bank recapitalisation in Budget 2016-17

The public sector banks, in the 2016-17 budget, received Rs 25,000 crore in bank recapitalisation from the government.

Operation Green in Budget 2017-18

While the budget 2017-18 touched upon all broad areas of the economy, budget 2018-19 focussed mostly on boosting the agriculture sector. The government proposed Rs 500 crore under Operation Green to promote agricultural products

PM-Kisan in Budget 2019-20

The government proposed direct cash support of Rs 6,000 annually for small farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme in the budget 2019-20.