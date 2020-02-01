Budget 2020: Agriculture Minister says adequate funds given for farm, rural development in FY21

Published: February 1, 2020 6:32:44 PM

Union Budget 2020 India: A 16-point action plan has been chalked out for realising the target of doubling farmers' income by 2022, he said, adding that several schemes like PM-Kisan are being implemented are benefitting the farming community.

Budget 2020 India: Tomar said the Budget 2020 proposes to give relief to women and middle class people as the focus has been on addressing issues related to health, education, skill development and clean water.

Budget 2020-21: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday hailed the Budget 2020 saying adequate fund to the tune of Rs 1.60 lakh crore has been allocated for agriculture and its allied sector including irrigation for the next fiscal. A 16-point action plan has been chalked out for realising the target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, he said, adding that several schemes like PM-Kisan are being implemented are benefitting the farming community.

“The government’s focus has been ‘Gaon, gareeb and kisan’ and the focus in the Budget on providing better facilities to this section reinforces the government’s commitment of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas,” Tomar said in a statement. Rs 1.60 lakh crore has been allocated for the agriculture and its allied sector, and Rs 1.23 lakh crore for the rural development, he added.

Tomar, who is also rural development minister, said the Budget 2020 proposes to give relief to women and middle class people as the focus has been on addressing issues related to health, education, skill development and clean water. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating sufficient funds for both agriculture and rural development ministries.

